2026 Genesis Invitational Full Field: Signature Event Returns to Riviera

The doubleheader of PGA Tour signature events in California wraps up this week with the Genesis Invitational—back where it belongs.

Known for years as the Los Angeles Open, the event was always played in the L.A. area and most often at Riviera Country Club. But last year’s devastating wildfires forced a one-year relocation to Torrey Pines in San Diego, where Ludvig Åberg won.

Now the event is back at historic Riviera, where Ben Hogan won a U.S. Open and three L.A. Opens, Arnold Palmer won three times and Tiger Woods played as a 16-year-old amateur.

Riviera is one place where Woods never won, but he’s now the host of the Genesis Invitational with his foundation benefiting. He won’t play this week but will (hopefully) update the media about his health and perhaps a return to competitive golf this year.

Eighteen of the world’s top 20 are in the 72-player field—everyone but Patrick Reed (ineligible) and Justin Thomas (recovering from injury)—and 41 of the world’s top 50. And unlike last week at Pebble Beach, there will be a 36-hole cut. All of the “legacy” signature events have a cut, with the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational and Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament the other.

Past champions in this field include Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa and Adam Scott. Homa and Scott are in on sponsor exemptions, as well as Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala.

Genesis Invitational full field

72 players

Åberg, Ludvig

Berger, Daniel

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Cantlay, Patrick

Cauley, Bud

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Day, Jason

Echavarria, Nico

English, Harris

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Gerard, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Higgo, Garrick

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max +

Hovland, Viktor

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom +

Kitayama, Kurt

Knapp, Jake

Lee, Min Woo

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Morikawa, Collin

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Rai, Aaron

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam +

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith +

Valimaki, Sami

Vegas, Jhonattan

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin



+ - Sponsor exemption