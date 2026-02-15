2026 Genesis Invitational Full Field: Signature Event Returns to Riviera
The doubleheader of PGA Tour signature events in California wraps up this week with the Genesis Invitational—back where it belongs.
Known for years as the Los Angeles Open, the event was always played in the L.A. area and most often at Riviera Country Club. But last year’s devastating wildfires forced a one-year relocation to Torrey Pines in San Diego, where Ludvig Åberg won.
Now the event is back at historic Riviera, where Ben Hogan won a U.S. Open and three L.A. Opens, Arnold Palmer won three times and Tiger Woods played as a 16-year-old amateur.
Riviera is one place where Woods never won, but he’s now the host of the Genesis Invitational with his foundation benefiting. He won’t play this week but will (hopefully) update the media about his health and perhaps a return to competitive golf this year.
Eighteen of the world’s top 20 are in the 72-player field—everyone but Patrick Reed (ineligible) and Justin Thomas (recovering from injury)—and 41 of the world’s top 50. And unlike last week at Pebble Beach, there will be a 36-hole cut. All of the “legacy” signature events have a cut, with the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational and Jack Nicklaus’s Memorial Tournament the other.
Past champions in this field include Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa and Adam Scott. Homa and Scott are in on sponsor exemptions, as well as Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala.
Genesis Invitational full field
72 players
Åberg, Ludvig
Berger, Daniel
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Cantlay, Patrick
Cauley, Bud
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Coody, Pierceson
Day, Jason
Echavarria, Nico
English, Harris
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Gerard, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Higgo, Garrick
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoey, Rico
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max +
Hovland, Viktor
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom +
Kitayama, Kurt
Knapp, Jake
Lee, Min Woo
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Pendrith, Taylor
Penge, Marco
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rai, Aaron
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schmid, Matti
Scott, Adam +
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith +
Valimaki, Sami
Vegas, Jhonattan
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin
+ - Sponsor exemption
