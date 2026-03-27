Here are the Houston Open Final Payouts, Prize Money and Winnings

The PGA Tour has bounced out of Florida and over to Texas for two stops before the Masters. The first, this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open, is offering a $9.9 million total purse, with $1.782 million to the winner.

It’s a solid field, with 18 of the top 50 players in the current Official World Golf Ranking teeing it up. Chris Gotterup, at No. 10 and already a two-time winner this year, is the highest ranked player. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler was slated to play but withdrew due to the upcoming birth of his second child.

Players not already in the upcoming Masters can punch a ticket with a victory this week. Also, players outside the top 50 in the OWGR can potentially move up with a strong finish and grab a spot, as after this week the top 50 also auto-qualify. That’s especially interesting for guys like Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 56) or Rickie Fowler, who is 61st and had a strong start this week.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Houston Open. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2026 Houston Open final payouts

Win: $1.782 million

2: $1,079,100

3: $683,100

4: $485,100

5: $405,900

6: $358,875

7: $334,125

8: $309,375

9: $289,575

10: $269,775

11: $249,975

12: $230,175

13: $210,375

14: $190,575

15: $180,675

16: $170,775

17: $160,875

18: $150,975

19: $141,075

20: $131,175

21: $121,275

22: $111,375

23: $103,455

24: $95,535

25: $87,615

26: $79,695

27: $76,725

28: $73,755

29: $70,785

30: $67,815

31: $64,845

32: $61,875

33: $58,905

34: $56,430

35: $53,955

36: $51,480

37: $49,005

38: $47,025

39: $45,045

40: $43,065

41: $41,085

42: $39,105

43: $37,125

44: $35,145

45: $33,165

46: $31,185

47: $29,205

48: $27,621

49: $26,235

50: $25,443

51: $24,849

52: $24,255

53: $23,859

54: $23,463

55: $23,265

56: $23,067

57: $22,869

58: $22,671

59: $22,473

60: $22,275

61: $22,077

62: $21,879

63: $21,681

64: $21,483

65: $21,285

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