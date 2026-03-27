Here are the Houston Open Final Payouts, Prize Money and Winnings
The PGA Tour has bounced out of Florida and over to Texas for two stops before the Masters. The first, this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open, is offering a $9.9 million total purse, with $1.782 million to the winner.
It’s a solid field, with 18 of the top 50 players in the current Official World Golf Ranking teeing it up. Chris Gotterup, at No. 10 and already a two-time winner this year, is the highest ranked player. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler was slated to play but withdrew due to the upcoming birth of his second child.
Players not already in the upcoming Masters can punch a ticket with a victory this week. Also, players outside the top 50 in the OWGR can potentially move up with a strong finish and grab a spot, as after this week the top 50 also auto-qualify. That’s especially interesting for guys like Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 56) or Rickie Fowler, who is 61st and had a strong start this week.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Houston Open. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2026 Houston Open final payouts
Win: $1.782 million
2: $1,079,100
3: $683,100
4: $485,100
5: $405,900
6: $358,875
7: $334,125
8: $309,375
9: $289,575
10: $269,775
11: $249,975
12: $230,175
13: $210,375
14: $190,575
15: $180,675
16: $170,775
17: $160,875
18: $150,975
19: $141,075
20: $131,175
21: $121,275
22: $111,375
23: $103,455
24: $95,535
25: $87,615
26: $79,695
27: $76,725
28: $73,755
29: $70,785
30: $67,815
31: $64,845
32: $61,875
33: $58,905
34: $56,430
35: $53,955
36: $51,480
37: $49,005
38: $47,025
39: $45,045
40: $43,065
41: $41,085
42: $39,105
43: $37,125
44: $35,145
45: $33,165
46: $31,185
47: $29,205
48: $27,621
49: $26,235
50: $25,443
51: $24,849
52: $24,255
53: $23,859
54: $23,463
55: $23,265
56: $23,067
57: $22,869
58: $22,671
59: $22,473
60: $22,275
61: $22,077
62: $21,879
63: $21,681
64: $21,483
65: $21,285
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.