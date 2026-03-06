Here are the LIV Golf Hong Kong Final Payouts and Prize Money
LIV Golf has shifted to the Far East this week and its annual stop in Hong Kong. It’s offering a $30 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner at $10 set aside for the team competition.
Eight players arrived late, and they were lucky to arrive at all, as they traveled out of Dubai and then took a flight that was arranged for by Jon Rahm. Thomas Detry, who was one shot behind co-leaders Carlos Ortiz and Dean Bermester through two rounds, was one of the players on that flight. Rahm was two shots off the lead through 36 holes.
As is its custom, LIV is paying cash prizes for both the invidual and the team events. Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Hong Kong. This article will be updated on Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2026 LIV Golf Hong Kong final payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $450,000
10: $415,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $147,500
36: $145,000
37: $142,500
38: $140,000
39: $137,500
40: $135,000
41: $132,500
42: $130,000
43: $129,000
44: $128,000
45: $127,000
46: $126,000
47: $50,000
48: $50,000
49: $50,000
50: $50,000
51: $50,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
55: $50,000
56: $50,000
57: $50,000
LIV Golf Hong Kong Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $900,000
4: $700,000
5: $650,000
6: $600,000
7: $550,000
8: $500,000
9: $450,000
10 $400,000
11: $300,000
12: $250,000
13: $200,000
