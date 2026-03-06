Here are the LIV Golf Hong Kong Final Payouts and Prize Money

LIV Golf has shifted to the Far East this week and its annual stop in Hong Kong. It’s offering a $30 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner at $10 set aside for the team competition.

Eight players arrived late, and they were lucky to arrive at all, as they traveled out of Dubai and then took a flight that was arranged for by Jon Rahm. Thomas Detry, who was one shot behind co-leaders Carlos Ortiz and Dean Bermester through two rounds, was one of the players on that flight. Rahm was two shots off the lead through 36 holes.

As is its custom, LIV is paying cash prizes for both the invidual and the team events. Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf Hong Kong. This article will be updated on Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2026 LIV Golf Hong Kong final payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $450,000

10: $415,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $147,500

36: $145,000

37: $142,500

38: $140,000

39: $137,500

40: $135,000

41: $132,500

42: $130,000

43: $129,000

44: $128,000

45: $127,000

46: $126,000

47: $50,000

48: $50,000

49: $50,000

50: $50,000

51: $50,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

55: $50,000

56: $50,000

57: $50,000

LIV Golf Hong Kong Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $900,000

4: $700,000

5: $650,000

6: $600,000

7: $550,000

8: $500,000

9: $450,000

10 $400,000

11: $300,000

12: $250,000

13: $200,000

