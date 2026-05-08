2026 LIV Golf Virginia Final Payouts, Winnings, Prize Money
Say this for LIV Golf these past few weeks: it has not been dull.
With the Saudi PIF pulling its funding, LIV will be left to forge a new path in 2027, and players are assessing their options. SI’s Bob Harig attended the event this week outside Washington D.C., and while he found LIV CEO Scott O’Neil to be optimistic, the executive was also light on specifics. Harig also toured the grounds and found that fans have a mostly positive view of the action on the course, even as LIV’s path forward remains unclear.
And so, the show goes on, with LIV’s Virginia event offering a $30 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $10 million set aside for the team competition. Jon Rahm is the individual points leader thanks to two wins so far this season.
Here are the final payouts for the LIV Golf Virginia event. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2026 LIV Golf Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $450,000
10: $415,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $320,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $147,500
36: $145,000
37: $142,500
38: $140,000
39: $137,500
40: $135,000
41: $132,500
42: $130,000
43: $129,000
44: $128,000
45: $127,000
46: $126,000
47: $50,000
48: $50,000
49: $50,000
50: $50,000
51: $50,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
55: $50,000
56: $50,000
57: $50,000
LIV Golf Virginia Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $900,000
4: $700,000
5: $650,000
6: $600,000
7: $550,000
8: $500,000
9: $450,000
10 $400,000
11: $300,000
12: $250,000
13: $200,000
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.