2026 LIV Golf Virginia Final Payouts, Winnings, Prize Money

Say this for LIV Golf these past few weeks: it has not been dull.

With the Saudi PIF pulling its funding, LIV will be left to forge a new path in 2027, and players are assessing their options. SI’s Bob Harig attended the event this week outside Washington D.C., and while he found LIV CEO Scott O’Neil to be optimistic, the executive was also light on specifics. Harig also toured the grounds and found that fans have a mostly positive view of the action on the course, even as LIV’s path forward remains unclear.

And so, the show goes on, with LIV’s Virginia event offering a $30 million purse, with $4 million to the individual winner and $10 million set aside for the team competition. Jon Rahm is the individual points leader thanks to two wins so far this season.

Here are the final payouts for the LIV Golf Virginia event. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2026 LIV Golf Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $450,000

10: $415,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $320,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $147,500

36: $145,000

37: $142,500

38: $140,000

39: $137,500

40: $135,000

41: $132,500

42: $130,000

43: $129,000

44: $128,000

45: $127,000

46: $126,000

47: $50,000

48: $50,000

49: $50,000

50: $50,000

51: $50,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

55: $50,000

56: $50,000

57: $50,000

LIV Golf Virginia Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $900,000

4: $700,000

5: $650,000

6: $600,000

7: $550,000

8: $500,000

9: $450,000

10 $400,000

11: $300,000

12: $250,000

13: $200,000