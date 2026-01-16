2026 Sony Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Waialae

At last, the PGA Tour is back, and its Hawaiian kickoff this year lands at the Sony Open. It’s offering a $9.1 million purse, with $1.638 million to the winner.

Traditionally the Tour would begin in Kapalua one week ago, but that event was canceled, and the future of the Hawaiian swing remains very much in question as the Tour mulls major changes to its schedule.

But this week, we’ll enjoy scenes of lush Island views and ocean breezes from Waialae Country Club. It should be a good one.

Four of the top 10 players in the Official World Ranking are teeing it up: Russell Henley, JJ Spaun, Robert MacIntyre and Ben Griffin. Henley and Griffin entered as the top two betting favorites. Nick Taylore enters as the defending champion, and he shot an opening-round 62 to grab a share of the early lead.

Here is the full breakdown of payouts for the 2026 Sony Open. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the conclusion of play.

2026 Sony Open Final Payouts

Win: $1,638,000

2. $991,900

3. $627,900

4. $445,900

5. $373,100

6. $329,875

7. $307,125

8. $284,375

9. $266,175

10. $247,975

11. $229,775

12. $211,575

13. $193,375

14. $175,175

15. $166,075

16. $156,975

17. $147,875

18. $138,775

19. $129,675

20. $120,575

21. $111,475

22. $102,375

23. $95,095

24. $87,815

25. $80,535

26. $73,255

27. $70,525

28. $67,795

29. $65,065

30. $62,335

31. $59,605

32. $56,875

33. $54,145

34. $51,870

35. $49,595

36. $47,320

37. $45,045

38. $43,225

39. $41,405

40. $39,585

41. $37,765

42. $35,945

43. $34,125

44. $32,305

45. $30,485

46. $28,665

47. $26,845

48. $25,389

49. $24,115

50. $23,387

51. $22,841

52. $22,295

53. $21,931

54. $21,567

55. $21,385

56. $21,203

57. $21,021

58. $20,839

59. $20,657

60. $20,475

61. $20,293

62. $20,111

63. $19,929

64. $19,747

65. $19,565

