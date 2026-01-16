2026 Sony Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Waialae
At last, the PGA Tour is back, and its Hawaiian kickoff this year lands at the Sony Open. It’s offering a $9.1 million purse, with $1.638 million to the winner.
Traditionally the Tour would begin in Kapalua one week ago, but that event was canceled, and the future of the Hawaiian swing remains very much in question as the Tour mulls major changes to its schedule.
But this week, we’ll enjoy scenes of lush Island views and ocean breezes from Waialae Country Club. It should be a good one.
Four of the top 10 players in the Official World Ranking are teeing it up: Russell Henley, JJ Spaun, Robert MacIntyre and Ben Griffin. Henley and Griffin entered as the top two betting favorites. Nick Taylore enters as the defending champion, and he shot an opening-round 62 to grab a share of the early lead.
Here is the full breakdown of payouts for the 2026 Sony Open. This article will be updated Sunday evening at the conclusion of play.
2026 Sony Open Final Payouts
Win: $1,638,000
2. $991,900
3. $627,900
4. $445,900
5. $373,100
6. $329,875
7. $307,125
8. $284,375
9. $266,175
10. $247,975
11. $229,775
12. $211,575
13. $193,375
14. $175,175
15. $166,075
16. $156,975
17. $147,875
18. $138,775
19. $129,675
20. $120,575
21. $111,475
22. $102,375
23. $95,095
24. $87,815
25. $80,535
26. $73,255
27. $70,525
28. $67,795
29. $65,065
30. $62,335
31. $59,605
32. $56,875
33. $54,145
34. $51,870
35. $49,595
36. $47,320
37. $45,045
38. $43,225
39. $41,405
40. $39,585
41. $37,765
42. $35,945
43. $34,125
44. $32,305
45. $30,485
46. $28,665
47. $26,845
48. $25,389
49. $24,115
50. $23,387
51. $22,841
52. $22,295
53. $21,931
54. $21,567
55. $21,385
56. $21,203
57. $21,021
58. $20,839
59. $20,657
60. $20,475
61. $20,293
62. $20,111
63. $19,929
64. $19,747
65. $19,565
