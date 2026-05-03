2026 Truist Championship Full Field: Rory McIlroy Returns One Week Before PGA Championship

The Masters champion is coming back.

Rory McIlroy, nearly a month after winning a second consecutive green jacket , is playing again on the PGA Tour this week at the Truist Championship—on one of his favorite courses.

The Grand Slam winner now owns 30 Tour wins and four of them have come at Quail Hollow Club. His very first win was the then-Quail Hollow Championship in 2010 (runner-up: Phil Mickelson), then he won at Quail again in 2015, 2021 and 2024 when it was the Wells Fargo Championship.

Now it’s the Truist Championship, in its second year as a Tour signature event. That means a limited field of 72 players, no cut and a $20 million purse with $3.6 million to the winner.

It is the third signature event in four weeks on Tour since the Masters, a scheduling glut that may need to be rectified in the coming years. Not every player likes competing the week before a major, and indeed the Truist will not have the No. 1 player in the world as Scottie Scheffler is opting for a home week before the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

World No. 8 Russell Henley is also sitting this week out, but every other top-30 player who is eligible is competing. That’s a better turnout than last week’s Cadillac Championship at Doral, which was missing five top players including McIlroy.

Sepp Straka is the defending champion, winning at 16 under by two shots over Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas at Philadelphia Cricket Club, which was a stand-in host while Quail Hollow hosted the 2025 PGA Championship. Lowry is not competing this week, having played the previous three weeks with the RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic and the Cadillac.

There is also an opposite-field event this week, the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina. Brooks Koepka headlines that field .

2026 Truist Championship full field

72 players

Åberg, Ludvig



Berger, Daniel



Bhatia, Akshay



Blanchet, Chandler



Bradley, Keegan



Bridgeman, Jacob



Burns, Sam



Campbell, Brian



Cantlay, Patrick



Castillo, Ricky



Cauley, Bud



Conners, Corey



Coody, Pierceson



Day, Jason



Echavarria, Nico



English, Harris



Finau, Tony +



Fitzpatrick, Alex



Fitzpatrick, Matt



Fleetwood, Tommy



Fowler, Rickie



Fox, Ryan



Gerard, Ryan



Glover, Lucas



Gotterup, Chris



Griffin, Ben



Hall, Harry



Harman, Brian



Hisatsune, Ryo



Hoge, Tom



Højgaard, Nicolai



Homa, Max +



Hovland, Viktor



Hughes, Mackenzie +



Im, Sungjae



Kim, Michael



Kim, Si Woo



Kitayama, Kurt



Knapp, Jake



Lee, Min Woo



Lipsky, David



MacIntyre, Robert



Matsuyama, Hideki



McCarthy, Denny



McCarty, Matt



McIlroy, Rory



McNealy, Maverick



Morikawa, Collin



Noren, Alex



Novak, Andrew



Pendrith, Taylor



Poston, J.T.



Potgieter, Aldrich



Rodgers, Patrick



Rose, Justin



Schauffele, Xander



Scott, Adam



Smalley, Alex



Smotherman, Austin



Spaun, J.J.



Spieth, Jordan



Stevens, Sam



Straka, Sepp



Taylor, Nick



Theegala, Sahith



Thomas, Justin



Vegas, Jhonattan



Wallace, Matt



Woodland, Gary



Yellamaraju, Sudarshan



Young, Cameron



+ - Sponsor exemption



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