2026 Truist Championship Full Field: Rory McIlroy Returns One Week Before PGA Championship
The Masters champion is coming back.
Rory McIlroy, nearly a month after winning a second consecutive green jacket, is playing again on the PGA Tour this week at the Truist Championship—on one of his favorite courses.
The Grand Slam winner now owns 30 Tour wins and four of them have come at Quail Hollow Club. His very first win was the then-Quail Hollow Championship in 2010 (runner-up: Phil Mickelson), then he won at Quail again in 2015, 2021 and 2024 when it was the Wells Fargo Championship.
Now it’s the Truist Championship, in its second year as a Tour signature event. That means a limited field of 72 players, no cut and a $20 million purse with $3.6 million to the winner.
It is the third signature event in four weeks on Tour since the Masters, a scheduling glut that may need to be rectified in the coming years. Not every player likes competing the week before a major, and indeed the Truist will not have the No. 1 player in the world as Scottie Scheffler is opting for a home week before the PGA Championship at Aronimink.
World No. 8 Russell Henley is also sitting this week out, but every other top-30 player who is eligible is competing. That’s a better turnout than last week’s Cadillac Championship at Doral, which was missing five top players including McIlroy.
Sepp Straka is the defending champion, winning at 16 under by two shots over Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas at Philadelphia Cricket Club, which was a stand-in host while Quail Hollow hosted the 2025 PGA Championship. Lowry is not competing this week, having played the previous three weeks with the RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic and the Cadillac.
There is also an opposite-field event this week, the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina. Brooks Koepka headlines that field.
2026 Truist Championship full field
72 players
Åberg, Ludvig
Berger, Daniel
Bhatia, Akshay
Blanchet, Chandler
Bradley, Keegan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Cantlay, Patrick
Castillo, Ricky
Cauley, Bud
Conners, Corey
Coody, Pierceson
Day, Jason
Echavarria, Nico
English, Harris
Finau, Tony +
Fitzpatrick, Alex
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Gerard, Ryan
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Homa, Max +
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie +
Im, Sungjae
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kitayama, Kurt
Knapp, Jake
Lee, Min Woo
Lipsky, David
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Morikawa, Collin
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scott, Adam
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Vegas, Jhonattan
Wallace, Matt
Woodland, Gary
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Young, Cameron
+ - Sponsor exemption
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.