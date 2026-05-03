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2026 Truist Championship Full Field: Rory McIlroy Returns One Week Before PGA Championship

The PGA Tour’s loaded schedule continues with yet another signature event leading into the season’s second major.
John Schwarb|
Sepp Straka won last year's Truist Championship, hosted at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Sepp Straka won last year's Truist Championship, hosted at Philadelphia Cricket Club. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Masters champion is coming back. 

Rory McIlroy, nearly a month after winning a second consecutive green jacket, is playing again on the PGA Tour this week at the Truist Championship—on one of his favorite courses.

The Grand Slam winner now owns 30 Tour wins and four of them have come at Quail Hollow Club. His very first win was the then-Quail Hollow Championship in 2010 (runner-up: Phil Mickelson), then he won at Quail again in 2015, 2021 and 2024 when it was the Wells Fargo Championship.

Now it’s the Truist Championship, in its second year as a Tour signature event. That means a limited field of 72 players, no cut and a $20 million purse with $3.6 million to the winner.

It is the third signature event in four weeks on Tour since the Masters, a scheduling glut that may need to be rectified in the coming years. Not every player likes competing the week before a major, and indeed the Truist will not have the No. 1 player in the world as Scottie Scheffler is opting for a home week before the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

World No. 8 Russell Henley is also sitting this week out, but every other top-30 player who is eligible is competing. That’s a better turnout than last week’s Cadillac Championship at Doral, which was missing five top players including McIlroy.

Sepp Straka is the defending champion, winning at 16 under by two shots over Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas at Philadelphia Cricket Club, which was a stand-in host while Quail Hollow hosted the 2025 PGA Championship. Lowry is not competing this week, having played the previous three weeks with the RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic and the Cadillac.

There is also an opposite-field event this week, the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina. Brooks Koepka headlines that field.

2026 Truist Championship full field

72 players

Åberg, Ludvig

Berger, Daniel

Bhatia, Akshay

Blanchet, Chandler

Bradley, Keegan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Cantlay, Patrick

Castillo, Ricky

Cauley, Bud

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Day, Jason

Echavarria, Nico

English, Harris

Finau, Tony +

Fitzpatrick, Alex

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Gerard, Ryan

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Homa, Max +

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie +

Im, Sungjae

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kitayama, Kurt

Knapp, Jake

Lee, Min Woo

Lipsky, David

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Morikawa, Collin

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Pendrith, Taylor

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scott, Adam

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wallace, Matt

Woodland, Gary

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Young, Cameron

+ - Sponsor exemption

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John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World’s Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor’s in journalism from Indiana University.

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