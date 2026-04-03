2026 Valero Texas Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings: J.J. Spaun Wins $1,764,000
It’s last call before Augusta, and the PGA Tour rolled into San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open. It offered a $9.8 million purse, with $1.764 million to the winner.
J.J. Spaun left TPC San Antonio with the big check and the trophy for the second time, as the 2022 winner shot 66–67 on the weekend to win by a shot. The Californian won the U.S. Open last year and will take additional momentum to the Masters.
MORE: Spaun prevails on another rainy Sunday
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
2026 Valero Texas Open final payouts
WIN: J.J. Spaun, 17 under: $1,764,000
T2. Matt Wallace, Michael Kim, Robert MacIntyre; 16 under: $741,533.31
T5. Andrew Putnam, Ludvig Aberg; 15 under: $378,525
7. Kevin Yu, 14 under: $330,750
T8. Chandler Phillips, Ryo Hisatsune; 13 under: $296,450
T10. Si Woo Kim, Austin Eckroat, Tommy Fleetwood, Kristoffer Reitan; 11 under: $237,650
T14. Davis Thompson, Sami Valimaki, Eric Cole, Andrew Novak, John Parry, Alex Smalley, Sudarshan Yellamaraju; 10 under: $159,250
T21. Marco Penge, Hideki Matsuyama, S.H. Kim, Maverick McNealy, Sam Ryder, J.T. Poston; 9 under: $98,816.66
T28. Zach Bauchou, Nick Taylor; 8 under: $71,540
T30. A.J. Ewart, Doug Ghim, Alex Noren, Mac Meissner, Paul Waring, Kevin Roy; 7 under: $60,025
T36. Billy Horschel, Austin Smotherman, Chris Kirk; 6 under: $48,673.33
T39. Chad Ramey, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Streelman, Brian Harman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matt McCarty, Rico Hoey; 5 under: $35,809.20
T49. Christo Lamprecht, Beau Hossler, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Tony Finau, Thorbjorn Olesen; 4 under: $24,676.40
T54. Hank Lebioda, Gordon Sargent, Vince Whaley, Bronson Burgoon, Steven Fisk; 3 under: $22,834
T59. Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger, David Ford; 2 under: $22,050
62. Takumi Kunaya, 1 under: $21,658
T63. Jordan Spieth, Peter Malnati; Even: $21,364
T65. Jeffrey Kang, Mark Hubbard, 1 over: $20,972
T67. Danny Walker, Joe Highsmith, Will Zalatoris; 2 over: $20,482
70. Luke Clanton, 3 over: $20,090
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.