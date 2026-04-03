2026 Valero Texas Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings: J.J. Spaun Wins $1,764,000

It’s last call before Augusta, and the PGA Tour rolled into San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open. It offered a $9.8 million purse, with $1.764 million to the winner.

J.J. Spaun left TPC San Antonio with the big check and the trophy for the second time, as the 2022 winner shot 66–67 on the weekend to win by a shot. The Californian won the U.S. Open last year and will take additional momentum to the Masters.

MORE: Spaun prevails on another rainy Sunday

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

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2026 Valero Texas Open final payouts

WIN: J.J. Spaun, 17 under: $1,764,000

T2. Matt Wallace, Michael Kim, Robert MacIntyre; 16 under: $741,533.31

T5. Andrew Putnam, Ludvig Aberg; 15 under: $378,525

7. Kevin Yu, 14 under: $330,750

T8. Chandler Phillips, Ryo Hisatsune; 13 under: $296,450

T10. Si Woo Kim, Austin Eckroat, Tommy Fleetwood, Kristoffer Reitan; 11 under: $237,650

T14. Davis Thompson, Sami Valimaki, Eric Cole, Andrew Novak, John Parry, Alex Smalley, Sudarshan Yellamaraju; 10 under: $159,250

T21. Marco Penge, Hideki Matsuyama, S.H. Kim, Maverick McNealy, Sam Ryder, J.T. Poston; 9 under: $98,816.66

T28. Zach Bauchou, Nick Taylor; 8 under: $71,540

T30. A.J. Ewart, Doug Ghim, Alex Noren, Mac Meissner, Paul Waring, Kevin Roy; 7 under: $60,025

T36. Billy Horschel, Austin Smotherman, Chris Kirk; 6 under: $48,673.33

T39. Chad Ramey, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Streelman, Brian Harman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matt McCarty, Rico Hoey; 5 under: $35,809.20

T49. Christo Lamprecht, Beau Hossler, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Tony Finau, Thorbjorn Olesen; 4 under: $24,676.40

T54. Hank Lebioda, Gordon Sargent, Vince Whaley, Bronson Burgoon, Steven Fisk; 3 under: $22,834

T59. Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger, David Ford; 2 under: $22,050

62. Takumi Kunaya, 1 under: $21,658

T63. Jordan Spieth, Peter Malnati; Even: $21,364

T65. Jeffrey Kang, Mark Hubbard, 1 over: $20,972

T67. Danny Walker, Joe Highsmith, Will Zalatoris; 2 over: $20,482

70. Luke Clanton, 3 over: $20,090

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