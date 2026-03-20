2026 Valspar Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The PGA Tour wraps its Florida swing this week with the Valspar Championship near Tampa. It’s offering a $9.1 million purse, with $1.638 million to the winner.

On the heels of the star-studded Players Championship, won by Cameron Young, the field this week is a bit depleted but still carries some star power. Xander Schauffele (ranked 7th), J.J. Spaun (12) and Justin Thomas (14), are the highest-ranked players in the current OWGR.

Matt Fitzpatrick (15th), who contended at the Players right up until his final putt, is also in the field this week. Viktor Hovland, currently 18th, is back to defend his title from last year.

The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club is known as one of the toughest tracks on Tour—capped by its three-hole finish known as the “Snake Pit”—but a few players had fast starts this week. Sungjae Im grabbed the Round 1 lead with a 7-under 64, with Brandt Snedeker a surprise at one shot back. You can follow it on our leaderboard.

Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Valspar Championship. This article will be updated at the conclusion of play on Sunday.

2026 Valspar Championship final payouts

Win: $1.638 million

2: $991,900

3: $627,900

4: $445,900

5: $373,100

6: $329,875

7: $307,125

8: $284,375

9: $266,175

10: $247,975

11: $229,775

12: $211,575

13: $193,375

14: $175,175

15: $166,075

16: $156,975

17: $147,875

18: $138,775

19: $129,675

20: $120,575

21: $111,475

22: $102,375

23: $95,095

24: $87,815

25: $80,535

26: $73,255

27: $70,525

28: $67,795

29: $65,065

30: $62,335

31: $59,875

32: $56,875

33: $54,145

34: $51,870

35: $49,595

36: $47,320

37: $45,045

38: $43,225

39: $41,405

40: $39,585

41: $37,765

42: $35,945

43: $34,125

44: $32,305

45: $30,485

46: $28,665

47: $26,845

48: $25,389

49: $24,115

50: $23,387

51: $22,841

52: $22,295

53: $21,931

54: $21,567

55: $21,385

56: $21,203

57: $21,021

58: $20,839

59: $20,657

60: $20,475

61: $20,293

62: $20,111

63: $19,929

64: $19,747

65: $19,565

66: $19,383

67: $19,201

68: $19,019

69: $18,837

70: $18,655

71: $18,473

72: $18,291

73: $18,109

74: $17,927

75: $17,745

76: $17,563

77: $17,381

78: $17,199

79: $17,017

80: $16,835

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