2026 Valspar Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour wraps its Florida swing this week with the Valspar Championship near Tampa. It’s offering a $9.1 million purse, with $1.638 million to the winner.
On the heels of the star-studded Players Championship, won by Cameron Young, the field this week is a bit depleted but still carries some star power. Xander Schauffele (ranked 7th), J.J. Spaun (12) and Justin Thomas (14), are the highest-ranked players in the current OWGR.
Matt Fitzpatrick (15th), who contended at the Players right up until his final putt, is also in the field this week. Viktor Hovland, currently 18th, is back to defend his title from last year.
The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club is known as one of the toughest tracks on Tour—capped by its three-hole finish known as the “Snake Pit”—but a few players had fast starts this week. Sungjae Im grabbed the Round 1 lead with a 7-under 64, with Brandt Snedeker a surprise at one shot back. You can follow it on our leaderboard.
Here are the final payouts for the 2026 Valspar Championship. This article will be updated at the conclusion of play on Sunday.
2026 Valspar Championship final payouts
Win: $1.638 million
2: $991,900
3: $627,900
4: $445,900
5: $373,100
6: $329,875
7: $307,125
8: $284,375
9: $266,175
10: $247,975
11: $229,775
12: $211,575
13: $193,375
14: $175,175
15: $166,075
16: $156,975
17: $147,875
18: $138,775
19: $129,675
20: $120,575
21: $111,475
22: $102,375
23: $95,095
24: $87,815
25: $80,535
26: $73,255
27: $70,525
28: $67,795
29: $65,065
30: $62,335
31: $59,875
32: $56,875
33: $54,145
34: $51,870
35: $49,595
36: $47,320
37: $45,045
38: $43,225
39: $41,405
40: $39,585
41: $37,765
42: $35,945
43: $34,125
44: $32,305
45: $30,485
46: $28,665
47: $26,845
48: $25,389
49: $24,115
50: $23,387
51: $22,841
52: $22,295
53: $21,931
54: $21,567
55: $21,385
56: $21,203
57: $21,021
58: $20,839
59: $20,657
60: $20,475
61: $20,293
62: $20,111
63: $19,929
64: $19,747
65: $19,565
66: $19,383
67: $19,201
68: $19,019
69: $18,837
70: $18,655
71: $18,473
72: $18,291
73: $18,109
74: $17,927
75: $17,745
76: $17,563
77: $17,381
78: $17,199
79: $17,017
80: $16,835
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Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business’s growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.