2026 Valspar Championship Full Field: The Final Stop of the Florida Swing
The Players Championship is in the books, meaning the Florida Swing is almost done.
But first, a number of players will hop on I-4 heading west to the Tampa Bay area for the Valspar Championship, the last Florida event on Tour this season. That also means the Masters is that much closer.
This week’s event isn’t in a perfect spot coming right after the Players and signature event Arnold Palmer Invitational, but the quality of the Copperhead course at Innisbrook Resort helps to lure a solid field for a non-signature stop.
Seven of the world’s top 20 are scheduled to compete, including defending champion Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas (runner-up to Hovland in 2025) and Xander Schauffele. Matt Fitzpatrick, runner-up at the Players Championship, is scheduled to compete though Cameron Young—the winner at TPC Sawgrass after a heroic back nine—is not.
Brooks Koepka is also in the field, playing the Valspar for the first time since 2022—the year before he left for LIV Golf. He finished 12th that year.
Peter Malnati and Taylor Moore, the last two champions before Hovland, are in the field but two-time winner Sam Burns is not. Also playing is 2015 winner Jordan Spieth, a fan of the Copperhead whose eight career starts also include a third in 2023.
The Copperhead course does not produce birdie-fests, infact seven of the last 12 winning scores were 10 under or higher. The layout has some elevation and hitting fairways is crucial.
The winner gets $1,638,000 from a $9.1 million purse plus a Masters invitation if not already eligible—and the majority of this field is not yet eligible. That could make Sunday afternoon in Palm Harbor, Fla., even more interesting.
Follow the X post below from PGA Tour Communications all week for any field changes.
2026 Valspar Championship full field
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John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.Follow johnschwarb