2026 WM Phoenix Open Full Field: The ‘Greatest Show on Grass’ Is Back
The NFL’s Super Bowl is this weekend and, by one metric, so is the PGA Tour’s.
No regular-season event packs in fans like the WM Phoenix Open, the self-proclaimed “Greatest Show on Grass.” More than 600,000 come through the gates at TPC Scottsdale every year (the tournament stopped releasing official figures several years ago), with the majority coming on Saturday.
No hole on Tour is crazier than the short par-3 16th, fully enclosed by grandstands full of well-oiled fans waiting to go absolutely bananas for great shots or boo for any that miss the green. Here’s what an ace looks like:
The event annually draws a solid field, even in falling the week before two consecutive signature events at Pebble Beach and the Genesis Invitational. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, already a winner this year at the American Express, returns to the desert to try to win for the third time. He won in 2022 and 2023, Nick Taylor won in 2024 and is the most recent champion in the field with last year’s winner Thomas Detry having left for LIV Golf.
Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun and Ben Griffin are other top-10 players in the field, with Harris English, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young giving the tournament 11 of the world’s top 20.
Brooks Koepka is making his second start since returning to the PGA Tour, having finished T56 last week in his return at the Farmers Insurance Open. The 35-year-old is a two-time winner at TPC Scottsdale (2015, 2021) and was added to the field without taking a spot from another PGA Tour member. Two alternates will be added to the field Monday to put the field at 123 players.
2026 WM Phoenix Open full field
123 players
Avant, Thomas #
Bauchou, Zach
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Blanchet, Chandler
Brennan, Michael
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Dan
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Cauley, Bud
Chatfield, Davis
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Coody, Pierceson
Dahmen, Joel +
Davis, Cam
Dou, Zecheng
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Gonzalez, Emilio
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hirata, Kensei
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley +
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Koepka, Brooks
Lamprecht, Christo
Lebioda, Hank
Lee, Min Woo
Lee, S.T.
Li, Haotong
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Morikawa, Collin
Mouw, William
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Novak, Andrew
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Penge, Marco
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Ramey, Chad
Reitan, Kristoffer
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Saddier, Adrien
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Shipley, Neal
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith +
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Vilips, Karl
Walker, Danny
Whaley, Vince
Woodland, Gary
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section Champion
