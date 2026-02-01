SI

2026 WM Phoenix Open Full Field: The ‘Greatest Show on Grass’ Is Back

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to try to win for a third time at the PGA Tour’s loudest and most-attended event.
The view from behing the green at the famous 16th at TPC Scottsdale.
The NFL’s Super Bowl is this weekend and, by one metric, so is the PGA Tour’s.

No regular-season event packs in fans like the WM Phoenix Open, the self-proclaimed “Greatest Show on Grass.” More than 600,000 come through the gates at TPC Scottsdale every year (the tournament stopped releasing official figures several years ago), with the majority coming on Saturday.

No hole on Tour is crazier than the short par-3 16th, fully enclosed by grandstands full of well-oiled fans waiting to go absolutely bananas for great shots or boo for any that miss the green. Here’s what an ace looks like:

The event annually draws a solid field, even in falling the week before two consecutive signature events at Pebble Beach and the Genesis Invitational. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, already a winner this year at the American Express, returns to the desert to try to win for the third time. He won in 2022 and 2023, Nick Taylor won in 2024 and is the most recent champion in the field with last year’s winner Thomas Detry having left for LIV Golf.

Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun and Ben Griffin are other top-10 players in the field, with Harris English, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young giving the tournament 11 of the world’s top 20.

Brooks Koepka is making his second start since returning to the PGA Tour, having finished T56 last week in his return at the Farmers Insurance Open. The 35-year-old is a two-time winner at TPC Scottsdale (2015, 2021) and was added to the field without taking a spot from another PGA Tour member. Two alternates will be added to the field Monday to put the field at 123 players.

2026 WM Phoenix Open full field

123 players

Avant, Thomas #

Bauchou, Zach

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blanchet, Chandler

Brennan, Michael

Bridgeman, Jacob

Brown, Dan

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Cauley, Bud

Chatfield, Davis

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Dahmen, Joel +

Davis, Cam

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Garnett, Brice

Gonzalez, Emilio

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hirata, Kensei

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley +

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Jaeger, Stephan

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Koepka, Brooks

Lamprecht, Christo

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Min Woo

Lee, S.T.

Li, Haotong

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Morikawa, Collin

Mouw, William

Nakajima, Keita

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Novak, Andrew

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Penge, Marco

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Ramey, Chad

Reitan, Kristoffer

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Saddier, Adrien

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Shipley, Neal

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith +

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Vilips, Karl

Walker, Danny

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section Champion



Published
