2026 WM Phoenix Open Full Field: The ‘Greatest Show on Grass’ Is Back

The NFL’s Super Bowl is this weekend and, by one metric, so is the PGA Tour’s.

No regular-season event packs in fans like the WM Phoenix Open, the self-proclaimed “Greatest Show on Grass.” More than 600,000 come through the gates at TPC Scottsdale every year (the tournament stopped releasing official figures several years ago), with the majority coming on Saturday.

No hole on Tour is crazier than the short par-3 16th, fully enclosed by grandstands full of well-oiled fans waiting to go absolutely bananas for great shots or boo for any that miss the green. Here’s what an ace looks like:

The event annually draws a solid field, even in falling the week before two consecutive signature events at Pebble Beach and the Genesis Invitational. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, already a winner this year at the American Express , returns to the desert to try to win for the third time. He won in 2022 and 2023, Nick Taylor won in 2024 and is the most recent champion in the field with last year’s winner Thomas Detry having left for LIV Golf.

Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun and Ben Griffin are other top-10 players in the field, with Harris English, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young giving the tournament 11 of the world’s top 20.

Brooks Koepka is making his second start since returning to the PGA Tour, having finished T56 last week in his return at the Farmers Insurance Open. The 35-year-old is a two-time winner at TPC Scottsdale (2015, 2021) and was added to the field without taking a spot from another PGA Tour member. Two alternates will be added to the field Monday to put the field at 123 players.

2026 WM Phoenix Open full field

123 players

Avant, Thomas #



Bauchou, Zach



Berger, Daniel



Bezuidenhout, Christiaan



Bhatia, Akshay



Blanchet, Chandler



Brennan, Michael



Bridgeman, Jacob



Brown, Dan



Burns, Sam



Campbell, Brian



Campos, Rafael



Cauley, Bud



Chatfield, Davis



Clark, Wyndham



Cole, Eric



Conners, Corey



Coody, Pierceson



Dahmen, Joel +



Davis, Cam



Dou, Zecheng



Dumont de Chassart, Adrien



Echavarria, Nico



Eckroat, Austin



English, Harris



Finau, Tony



Fitzpatrick, Matt



Fowler, Rickie



Fox, Ryan



Garnett, Brice



Gonzalez, Emilio



Gotterup, Chris



Greyserman, Max



Griffin, Ben



Grillo, Emiliano



Hall, Harry



Harman, Brian



Higgo, Garrick



Highsmith, Joe



Hirata, Kensei



Hisatsune, Ryo



Hoey, Rico



Hoffman, Charley +



Hoge, Tom



Højgaard, Nicolai



Højgaard, Rasmus



Homa, Max



Horschel, Billy



Hovland, Viktor



Hubbard, Mark



Hughes, Mackenzie



Jaeger, Stephan



Kanaya, Takumi



Kang, Jeffrey



Keefer, Johnny



Kim, Michael



Kim, S.H.



Kim, Si Woo



Kim, Tom



Kirk, Chris



Kitayama, Kurt



Kizzire, Patton



Knapp, Jake



Koepka, Brooks



Lamprecht, Christo



Lebioda, Hank



Lee, Min Woo



Lee, S.T.



Li, Haotong



Malnati, Peter



Matsuyama, Hideki



McCarty, Matt



McGreevy, Max



McNealy, Maverick



Meissner, Mac



Mitchell, Keith



Morikawa, Collin



Mouw, William



Nakajima, Keita



Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus



Novak, Andrew



Olesen, Thorbjørn



Parry, John



Pavon, Matthieu



Penge, Marco



Phillips, Chandler



Poston, J.T.



Potgieter, Aldrich



Ramey, Chad



Reitan, Kristoffer



Riley, Davis



Rodgers, Patrick



Roy, Kevin



Saddier, Adrien



Schauffele, Xander



Scheffler, Scottie



Schenk, Adam



Schmid, Matti



Shipley, Neal



Simpson, Webb



Smalley, Alex



Smith, Jordan



Smotherman, Austin



Spaun, J.J.



Spieth, Jordan



Stevens, Sam



Straka, Sepp



Taylor, Nick



Theegala, Sahith +



Thompson, Davis



Thorbjornsen, Michael



Valimaki, Sami



van Rooyen, Erik



VanDerLaan, John



Vilips, Karl



Walker, Danny



Whaley, Vince



Woodland, Gary



Yellamaraju, Sudarshan



Young, Cameron



Yu, Kevin



+ - Sponsor exemption

# - Section Champion





