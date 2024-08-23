Adam Scott Seizes Lead at BMW Championship, At Course Where He Made His Debut
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A good bit has changed in the 24 years since Adam Scott first played at Castle Pines. That happened to be his first-ever PGA Tour event.
Scott was 20 years old at the time and had just turned professional after a brief time at UNLV. He'd arrived in the United States from Australia, and had decided it was better to play for pay rather than continue with college.
He missed the cut that week at what was then known as the International, but he earned his playing card on the European Tour for 2001, launching a career that has included a Masters win and a rise to No. 1 in the Official World Ranking. Now a somewhat-elder statesmen, he still possesses one of he game’s great swings.
Scott put it to good use on Friday during the second round of the BMW Championship, at the course where he made his PGA Tour debut all those years ago. A 9-under-par 63 gave him a five-shot lead over Alex Noren with others still on the course.
“Your mindset changes so much,’’ Scott said after making nine birdies and no bogeys. “Leaving the range, I just kind of wanted to keep moving in the right direction, grind out and shoot under par and keep going that way.
“Then by the middle of the round I was thinking of how many birdies can I make. It's funny how that happens," he added. "But I feel like I really don't have anything to lose this week. I can't go out of the top 50. I'm going to have a good schedule in the Signature Events next year. Of course I'd love to make it to East Lake, but now I'd love to win this event.’’
Scott was referencing the battle to get into the top 50 in FedEx Cup points following the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He started last week in 46th position and the weekend was volatile but his tie for 18th allowed him to move up to 41st place, good for a spot in this week's field.
That means he can secure a place in the 30-player Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta if he can keep up this pace, which now sees him projected fourth in the standings that are led by Scottie Scheffler.
Scott, 44, would dearly love to win, however, as he has not done so since the 2020 Genesis Invitational, just weeks before the pandemic shut down sports and golf.
Being from Australia, Scott endured numerous travel woes and never regained the form that year that saw him rise as high as No. 6 in the World Ranking.
Scott was not among the top 50 in FedEx Cup points last year, meaning he was on the outside looking in during this year's Signature Events. But on four occasions he was given sponsor exemptions, and his second-place finish at the Scottish Open followed by a tie for 10th at the British Open helped solidify his status this year.
“It’s a big deal for anybody to make it through to the top 50 on Tour, and I think that was a relief last week,’’ Scott said. “I have to say playing the back nine last week was quite stressful. I knew I was a shot here or there from being in or out, and getting through that was good.
“I felt like I've been kind of a bubble boy all year for things, and now it doesn't really matter. It's more about getting out there and playing. My game is in a good place, and that freedom is helpful.’’
Now Scott is in great position to advance again, but ultimately, he’d love to get a victory above all else.
His 63 was his lowest score of the year and best since he shot 63 in the final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship.
“It’s really my iron play has been atrocious for two years, and that's why I've been moving stuff around, because I figured if I leave it the same, I'll keep getting atrocious,’’ said Scott about making changes to his equipment over the last several weeks.
“But before the Scottish, we managed to really, like, sort my irons out, in what I'm using to shaft to grip to lofts to lie angles and club, the whole thing, complete working over, and as soon as we did that, it started feeling better.’’
Scott said his memories of Castle Pines have also given him an added boost. He received a sponsor invite for his first event here in 2000.
“I remember being around all the players that I'd looked up to my entire childhood was really the memories of being here, and feeling really not prepared for it, to be perfectly honest,’’ Scott said. “A bit overwhelming, and I think my scores probably reflected that.
“But it gave me inspiration to get better and work on my game and make sure I'm good enough to be out here. I was grateful for the opportunity.’’