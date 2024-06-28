Akshay Bhatia Got a Rare 'Hole-In-One' on a Par-5 Thanks to Big Old Drain
Akshay Bhatia woke up on Friday morning leading the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit and has played well on the front nine to preserve that advantage. He stepped onto the 17th tee box, his eighth hole of the day, at 10-under and striped a perfect drive down the middle of the fairway on the par-five. Then golf happened and his ball disappeared, swallowed up by a huge drain placed in an unfortunate spot.
Ahh, the quirks of Detroit Golf Club.
Bhatia's blast traveled 314 yards to an area amateur golfers rarely explore off the tee and found one of the five drainage holes cut wide enough to allow a golf ball to drop through. Some would argue this is a flawed design but drying a course out is very important after rain and Bhatia was given a free drop anyway so it's a victimless crime.
Still, not something you see very often.
Bhatia ended up getting a par on the hole but then birdied No. 18 so he's already gotten over the loss of one of his balls to a freak accident.