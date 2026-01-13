Another Former LIV Golfer Has Been Reinstated to PGA Tour

Pat Perez is again a member of the PGA Tour.

When he can play again is unclear.

Unlike Brooks Koepka, who was given a clear path back via a “Returning Member Program” being made available to major winners who went to LIV Golf and won their titles between 2022 and 2025, Perez’s situation falls under the Tour’s nonmember policy and his sanctions will not be disclosed publicly.

Perez, who won three times on the PGA Tour before moving to the LIV Golf League in 2022, turns 50 on March 1 and wants to play the PGA Tour Champions.

He has been reinstated as a member but the Tour is not saying when he will be eligible. Perez has only said that he plans to play the three senior majors for which he is eligible—the U.S. Senior Open, the Senior PGA Championship and the Senior British Open—and hopes to be given clearance for regular events.

“Players that do not qualify for the Returning Member Program can only be reinstated in accordance with the nonmember policy and any applicable disciplinary process,” the Tour said in a statement. “At his request, Pat Perez was reinstated as a member but is not eligible to participate in PGA Tour-affiliated tournaments at this time. The PGA Tour does not comment on disciplinary matters.”

Perez last played for LIV Golf in August 2024 after three years and was not retained by the 4Aces team for which he played. He then took a role with the LIV broadcast team last year, which falls under the Tour’s disciplinary measures because it is viewed as promoting unauthorized events.

Non-members have been hit with one-year bans from their last event but it is unclear if Perez will be held to the same amount of time away and how much of a penalty the broadcast work will bring.

Perez earned more than $26 million in his PGA Tour career and would be exempt on PGA Tour Champions via the all-time money list category.

