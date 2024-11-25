Discounts Galore! Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Golf Deals of 2024
Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear. This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
More Gear Reviews From SI Golf: Best Golf Balls | Best Golf Bags | Best Rangefinders | Best Shoes
To make shopping for the golfer in your life easier this holiday season, I’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2024. I have scoured the internet and called all of my contacts to find you the best deals anywhere. The list is organized by category, and I have even included links to discounts that will let you keep more of your hard-earned dollars in your pocket this holiday season.
TOP 5 CAN'T MISS DEALS
PGA TOUR Superstore - Up to 50% Off All Golf Gear
Vessel Golf Bags - 20% Off Sitewide
MagnetOwl Magnetic Golf Towel - 35% Off Sitewide
TRUE Linkswear Golf Shoes - Up to 60% Off Sitewide
HackMotion Swing Training - Up to $200 Off
Top 15 Best Friday Best Deals
Jump To
- Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor - Save 20% Today
- Uneekor Eye Mini Lite Golf Launch Monitor - Save 35% Today
- SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor - Save 20% Today
- Garmin Approach S70 GPS Watch - Save 14% Today
- Cobra FLY-XL 13-Piece Complete Golf Clubs Set - Save 25% Today
- Garmin Approach R10 Portable Launch Monitor - Save 17%
- Ping G430 LST Golf Driver - Save 31%
- Cobra DarkSpeed Max Golf Driver - Save 27%
- Bettinardi Queen B 11 Putter - Save 19%
- Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor - Save 40%
- Bushnell Tour V6 SHIFT Rangefinder - Save 18%
- ShotScope X5 GPS Watch - Save 17%
- SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch - Save 17%
- IZZO SWAMI 6000 GPS - Save 25%
- Callaway Supersoft Matte Golf Balls - Save 12%
- Final Thoughts on the Best Black Friday Golf Gifts
Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor - Save 20% Today
Transform your golf game with the top portable launch monitor trusted by PGA Tour pros and coaches worldwide. Full Swing KIT gives you pro-level accuracy by tracking 16 data points for both your club and ball, using the same tech in Tiger Woods’s practice facility. Stop guessing and start knowing with instant feedback on every shot you take. (Buy it for $1,000 Off)
Uneekor Eye Mini Lite Golf Launch Monitor - Save 35% Today
Get pro-level golf analysis without spending a fortune with the Uneekor Eye Mini Lite Launch Monitor. Thanks to its advanced infrared cameras that track 18 different measurements—from ball speed and spin to your club path, it’ll give you the same detailed insights the pros use. You’ll see instant feedback on your swing and can jump into golf simulation as soon as you unbox it.
(Buy it for $950.00 Off)
SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor - Save 20% Today
The new SkyTrak+ launch monitor takes everything that made the original great and makes it even better. You’ll find more data points, extra preloaded courses and a new Shot Optimizer interface with helpful tips from Golf Digest Top 100 Teacher Nick Clearwater. Whether you're working on your game or just want to have some fun, the SkyTrak+ delivers on both counts. (Buy it for $600.00 Off)
Garmin Approach S70 GPS Watch - Save 14% Today
Take your golf game to the next level with the Garmin Approach S70—it's the most advanced GPS golf watch you'll find. With its beautiful AMOLED touchscreen and over 43,000 built-in courses, you’ll know exactly where you stand on every shot. The game-changing Virtual Caddie’s got your back, giving you wind-adjusted distances and detailed green maps to help nail those tricky shots. It’s not just about golf either—you’ll get a full 16 days of battery life and plenty of health tracking features to keep you on top of your game off the course too. (Buy it for $100.00 Off)
Cobra FLY-XL 13-Piece Complete Golf Clubs Set - Save 25% Today
You'll love how this Cobra FLY-XL 13-Piece Complete Golf Set changes your game. It’s packed with features that'll help you play better, including an oversized titanium driver that's weighted at the heel and cavity-back irons with weight around the edges. Whether you're just starting out or you’ve been playing for years, you’ll find it easier to hit longer, straighter shots with these forgiving clubs. (Buy it for $200.00 Off)
Garmin Approach R10 Portable Launch Monitor - Save 17%
The Garmin Approach R10’s a really accurate launch monitor that puts tons of golf data right at your fingertips. Hook it up to the Garmin Golf app, and you'll be able to use Driving Range Mode to record your swing and spot what's working and what isn't. If you're looking for a starter launch monitor and simulator, the R10’s one of the best options out there. (Buy it for $100.00 Off)
Ping G430 LST Golf Driver - Save 31%
The new Ping G430 LST Driver isn’t just another club—it’s their most advanced low-spin driver yet. Thanks to its innovative Carbonfly Wrap technology and precision-machined face, you’ll get tour-level precision and control. They’ve managed to cut spin by 200-300 RPM compared to earlier models while keeping all the forgiveness and ball speed you’d expect. Whether you’re fighting a slice or just want to hit it farther, you’ll see longer; straighter drives with less sidespin. Ready to take your tee shots to the next level? (Buy it for $180.00 Off)
Cobra DarkSpeed Max Golf Driver - Save 27%
You'll love the new Cobra DarkSpeed Max Driver—it’s one of the most forgiving drivers yet. We’ve used AI-powered H.O.T Face technology to give explosive ball speeds across a huge sweet spot, while the CNC-milled infinity face helps you hit it straight even when you don't catch it perfectly. You’ll add up to 12 yards to your drives, so grab one now while this amazing deal lasts. (Buy it for $150.00 Off)
Bettinardi Queen B 11 Putter - Save 19%
The new Bettinardi Queen B 11 Putter will change your putting game. It’s built with an innovative Mini Honeycomb face milling with an 8% smaller machine tool—giving you the softest feel ever in a Bettinardi putter. You’ll get better control and consistent putts, helping you sink more shots and lower your scores. Ready to up your putting game? (Buy it for $600.00 Off)
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor - Save 40%
Your smartphone becomes a launch monitor with Rapsodo’s mobile device. You won't need to lug around, set up or pack away a traditional launch monitor anymore. The Rapsodo gives you key stats like distance, ball and club head speed, smash factor, launch angle and direction. Plus, you can record your swing to analyze it later. The perfect affordable launch monitor. (Buy it for $200.00 Off)
Bushnell Tour V6 SHIFT Rangefinder - Save 18%
Get tour-level accuracy with the Bushnell Tour V6 SHIFT Rangefinder—the same tech that 97% of PGA Tour pros rely on. You'll get exact distances up to 1,300 yards with ±1-yard precision thanks to its JOLT Technology and PinSeeker with Visual LOCK feedback. Don’t worry about losing it on the course—the BITE magnetic mount keeps it firmly attached to your cart. Whether you’re playing in tournaments or just want to improve your game, you’ll love the slope compensation feature and crystal-clear optics. Start dialing in those approach shots and watch your scores drop. (Buy it for $70.00 Off)
ShotScope X5 GPS Watch - Save 17%
Get ready for golf’s most game-changing GPS watch that'll transform how you play every round. The ShotScope X5 automatically knows over 36,000 courses worldwide and tracks your shots and club data without you having to tag anything. It's time to lower your handicap with smart performance tracking and AI insights that’ll help improve your game. Grab your ShotScope X5 today and take your golf game to new heights. (Buy it for $50.00 Off)
SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch - Save 17%
The SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch is revolutionizing golf with the largest and brightest HD touchscreen ever seen in a golf GPS watch. Experience unmatched precision with IntelliGreen technology that provides exact green shapes and pin-targeting from any angle, plus dynamic HoleVue graphics with stunning course detail for over 35,000 pre-loaded courses. Shave strokes off your score with the most trusted distance measurements in golf.
(Buy it for $50.00 Off)
IZZO SWAMI 6000 GPS - Save 25%
The Izzo SWAMI 6000 GPS is the most affordable handheld GPS in golf. It gives you access to over 38,000 pre-loaded courses and precise measurements to greens, hazards and layup distances. You’ll play smarter golf and lower your scores in ways you never imagined. Take charge of your course management and watch those strokes drop off your game.
(Buy it for $40.00 Off)
Callaway Supersoft Matte Golf Balls - Save 12%
Experience the revolution in golf with Callaway Supersoft Matte Golf Balls, renowned for their unmatched long and straight distance and exceptionally soft feel. Engineered with the HyperElastic SoftFast Core, these balls deliver increased ball speed and superior control around the greens, making them ideal for beginners and seasoned players. Transform your game today—grab your Callaway Supersoft Matte Golf Balls now and feel the difference on your next round!
(Buy it for $5.00 Off)
Final Thoughts on the Best Black Friday Golf Gifts
Even though most golfers can't hit the course this time of year, they're still dreaming about their favorite sport. You'll probably catch them sneaking peeks at golf gifts they'd love to find under the Christmas tree.