They Said It: Best Quotes From 2025 Masters Marathon Day of Press Conferences
Tuesday before the Masters is a always big day for player press conferences and here were the best quotes from Augusta National.
“Well, he's right. Not that I think he could have worded it a little bit better, but look, every other
athlete, whether it be in the NBA, NFL, they're obligated to speak to you guys after a game. We're not. Whether that's something that the PGA Tour looks to in terms of putting that into their rules and regulations, but as long as that's not the case and we have that option to opt out whenever we want, expect guys to do that from time to time."
— Rory McIlroy on whether Collin Morikawa's comment about not owing the media anything was fair.
“Yeah, I mean, he's been amazing. Just what he's been able to do on the Champions Tour—what he did in his regular career but especially what he's done post-50, I think just to have that competitive spirit and have that competitive fire burn for so long, I don't know if I would be able to do that. But I think it's unbelievably impressive. Hopefully he gets the send-off that he wants this week.”
— McIlroy on Bernhard Langer's legacy
“No. It's just narratives. It's noise. It's just trying to block out that noise as much as possible. I need
to treat this tournament like all the other tournaments that I play throughout the year. Look, I understand the narrative and the noise, and there's a lot of anticipation and buildup coming into this tournament each and every year, but I just have to keep my head down and focus on my job.”
— McIlroy on if the pressure and expectations are different this week.
“Spanish players being known for being rather creative with good short games, I think that's usually a recipe that works really well at Augusta National, and there's no surprise that there's now five champions here."
— Jon Rahm on why Spaniards love Augusta National
“I mean, I think we all would like to see that. But as far as I can tell and you guys can tell, it's not
happening anytime soon. I haven't spent a lot of time thinking about that, especially having a week like this one. I think all of our concerns should be on this week, and things outside of that we can let ourselves think about outside this week.”
— Rahm on if he's concerned about the best players not playing against each other enough
“I think I know what I'm capable of when I'm feeling good, when I'm not thinking of anything but getting the ball in the hole. It's been a process to get back to that. I don't have a ton of reps doing it, but there's a lot for me to draw back on, sort of previous accomplishments to sort of let that confidence grow.”
— Xander Schauffele on whether he thinks he can win this week
“Just some trees. Behind some greens and off 10, for example, if you are feeling extremely dangerous, there's a little gap on the left side of the trees where you can kind of hit it through. I think it's a little risky, but in the past your ball would hit a tree there and fall 90 feet from the tee box. There's a few spots where you can get a little risky if you're feeling dangerous. But for the most part, I think the course is going to play the exact same as before.”
— Schauffele on if the course is playing differently this year
“It feels a little different compared to last year. I know where player parking is. I know where to get my coffee and those things. Those things make it a little bit easier.”
— Ludvig Åberg on the difference in coming to Augusta for the second time as opposed to the first
“I think one thing that's very underrated about Augusta—it's not underrated, but I think just because of the fact that the patrons don't have their phones out, it actually makes it feel like they're so much more engaged. It's a lot more eye contact with the fans. You can really tell that they watch and appreciate good golf. ”
— Åberg on what he's most looking forward to at Augusta National.
“Every time you come here, the first couple of days you just really let it all sink in. I do think now that I've been here, this is my sixth time here, you get over that awe feeling maybe after the first couple of days and then you realize, O.K., what's the best use of my time. The first few years here, yeah, you don't really have a clue what's going on, you just try to put one foot ahead of the other and see how the week ends up.”
— Viktor Hovland on how he prepares differently now that he's played Augusta National five times
“It probably would benefit me to shut my mouth a little bit more. But I don't know, I don't mind being honest. I think if you hold it in, it almost becomes—the fear almost becomes bigger instead of when you speak the truth out there, you kind of desensitize it in a way. Maybe it's not the best analogy, but if you've seen 8 Mile with Eminem there, it's like before his final rap battle, he kind of disses himself. It's like: Here I am, what else you got on me?”
— Hovland on why he's so transparent speaking about his struggles and swing changes
“I am surprised how actually positive it's been for me, and just my followers. I've had my fair share of bad play and missed cuts, but it's been really a lot of positivity, which I'm super thankful of and, yeah, it's been great.”
— Michael Kim on his fans and social media
“Yeah, every kid has dreamed of playing here forever since they picked up a golf club, so it's an
incredible honor and opportunity to be out here playing the tournament. That first time you drive down Magnolia Lane just never gets old. At the same time I'm super thankful and happy to be here, but I want to play well and I want to do well and hopefully contend on the weekend. So it's always a little bit of a balancing act, for sure.”
— Kim on if he approaches this week differently than other tournaments
“I respect their opinion, and everybody has their own opinion and I respect that.”
— Angel Cabrera on people that think he shouldn't be at the Masters
“I think I've been in the lead at the Masters, last year. A few years ago even at Brookline I was leading through 36. Yeah, it creeps in. If it doesn't creep in, then you really don't care. I do know fully how hard it is, but it's not like one of them I haven't played well. I've been close. It's just keep knocking at the door.”
— Collin Morikawa on if he thinks about the career grand slam
“I enjoy it. Look, I think everyone enjoys it. All those guys were amazing to me. They still are. We were very friendly out there. Look, I think the golf world enjoys seeing everyone playing together. I don't think anyone would say no to that.”
— Morikawa on if the LIV players being in the field this week matters to him
"I haven't learned enough, obviously. I can tell you that it's definitely grown over the course of time. Each year I learn a little bit more about winds and how it affects the golf ball on a certain hole or a certain slope around a pin location, just little things that continue to improve my knowledge around the golf course."
— Bryson DeChambeau on what he's learned from playing Augusta National over the years.
“In terms of if I was trying to take out the competition, I would definitely do a demonstration, something along those lines. But yeah, hopefully avoid the injuries. Maybe they'll cut up my steak for me, I won't have to use a knife or anything like that. We'll see.”
— Scottie Scheffler on serving ravioli at his Masters Champions Dinner.
“Well, I think definitely a good bit of perspective. When you get home at the end of the day, Bennett is still going to do pretty much the exact same thing he always does when I get home. My work is definitely not going to affect him and definitely going to give a bit of perspective. It also has given me a much greater appreciation for my parents knowing what they did for us for years.”
— Scheffler on how being a father has changed his approach to the game.
“Yeah, I mean, it was not my choice so it sucked, but we always had a deal that we're friends first and friendship mattered more than the work thing, and he was wise enough to do what he did. It's hard. I'm just so used to him caddieing. And even just on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesdays, you just have this easy rhythm. But I was happy that he did it, because I would rather—you know, at the end of my days we continue to be great friends than one of us resent the other for how hard this game can be on a relationship.”
— Max Homa on his split with his former caddie Joe Greiner.