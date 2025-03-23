Billy Horschel Hits Unbelievable Lefty Shot Leading to Birdie at Valspar Championship
Right-handed Billy Horschel hit a lefty shot better than most lefties can, and that helped him get into contention at the Valspar Championship.
In the final round of the Valspar Championship, Horschel’s second shot on Innisbrook’s par-5 5th nestled in the right rough, next to a tree. With 127 yards to the hole, the Florida native had to hit his third shot left-handed.
Then, the 38-year-old hit a beauty onto the green, leaving him a 31-foot putt for birdie.
He pulled off the ultimate encore by sinking his putt.
With a birdie on the par-4 9th, Horschel made the turn two strokes back of the lead. After another birdie on the par-5 14th, he got to 7 under, one back.
If Horschel wins, he can thank his ability to swing lefty.
