Practice Like a Pro: BirdieBall Tour Grade Putting Green Review
Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear. This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
More Gear Reviews From SI Golf: Best Golf Balls | Best Golf Bags | Best Rangefinders | Best Shoes
The BirdieBall Tour Grade Turf Putting Green is revolutionizing how golfers practice their short game at home. This innovative product combines cutting-edge technology with premium materials to deliver an experience that closely mimics the feel and performance of natural greens. Whether you're a weekend warrior aiming to shave a few strokes off your handicap or a serious golfer aspiring to take your game to the next level, the BirdieBall Tour Grade Turf putting green offers a premium practice solution that can help you build a consistent stroke, dial in your speed control and even tackle-breaking putts. All from the comfort of your living room.
Get the best prices on putting mats through our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore
Jump To
Key Features
- The putting green is crafted from premium, ultra-durable nylon turf with an ultra-tight weave and heavy face weight, providing a smooth and consistent roll that mimics real putting greens.
- It features a grain-neutral surface that runs at a speed of 10-11 on the Stimpmeter, comparable to well-maintained golf courses, ensuring an authentic putting experience.
- It comes with a variety of accessories, including regulation-size cups and flags, heavy-duty rubber U-bumpers, and flush grass plugs, allowing for customizable and challenging practice sessions.
Design and Technology
The BirdieBall Tour Grade Outdoor Putting Green is crafted from premium nylon turf material. Its nylon fibers are tightly woven together, creating an ultra-tight weave that minimizes gaps between the blades of grass. This tight weave, combined with a heavy face weight, results in an authentic and consistent ball roll that closely mimics the performance of a natural putting green.
But one of the standout features of the BirdieBall putting green has to be its grain-neutral surface. Unlike some artificial putting surfaces that have a noticeable grain direction, this green provides a uniform and consistent roll from every angle. This means you can practice putts from various directions without worrying about the ball deviating from its intended path due to grain bias. The surface is also designed to replicate the speed of a real putting green, with a stimp rating of 10-11. This allows you to hone your speed control and develop a feel for how the ball will roll on an actual course.
Sizes and Customization Options
The Birdie Ball Tour Grade Turf comes in various sizes to suit practice needs and space constraints. You can choose from dimensions as small as 1.5' x 8' for a compact putting strip to a spacious 7.5' x 18' green that provides ample room for multiple putting scenarios. This flexibility allows you to customize your practice setup based on your available space and specific training goals.
But what is so great about the Birdie Ball Tour Grade Turf putting green is that it comes with a ton of additional accessories, including regulation-size cups and flags, six heavy-duty rubber U-bumpers, and flush grass plugs that allow you to take a hole out of play. It even comes with a hole-deepening shim that can be used to deepen the hole to a full inch deep or to create a break anywhere on the putting surface, as well as a hole-reduction insert that helps reduce the hole size for added challenges. The cups can also be placed at various locations on the green, allowing you to create different putting challenges and simulate actual hole positions.
Personally, I just love the high-back cup, which is perfect for practicing those tricky downhill putts or working on your aim from different angles. With all these amazing accessories, Birdie Ball makes it easy to practice and prepare for anything the golf course throws at you.
Assembly and Maintenance
Setting up your BirdieBall green takes only 5-10 minutes. Unroll the surface, insert the cups and flags, and attach the bumpers if desired. The uncomplicated setup encourages regular use, as there's no complex process to deter quick practice sessions.
Maintaining the green requires a stiff broom to keep it clean and perform optimally. For stubborn dirt, use mild soap and water
The putting mat boasts a substantial half-inch thickness, offering a stable, even surface for your putts. This thickness ensures the green remains flat and level, even on slightly uneven surfaces. It also contributes to the product's overall durability, as the dense mat can withstand regular use without developing lumps or indentations over time. To maintain the green's optimal performance, you can use a stiff broom or vacuum cleaner for regular cleaning.
Conclusion
Overall, the Birdie Ball Tour Grade Turf Putting Green provides a premium practice putting experience for golfers looking to improve their putting skills at home or in the office. With their realistic feel, true roll, grain-neutral surface, and high-quality accessories, these putting greens are among the best on the market.