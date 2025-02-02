Broadcast Roasts Tom Kim for Slow Play That Led to Water Ball at Pebble Beach
Another week, another slow play criticism.
And this time, it led to a roast of Tom Kim.
In the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it took the 22-year-old Korean over a minute to hit his approach on the par-5 6th hole. When he finally took a rip, it sliced into the Pacific Ocean en route to a bogey.
“A little less waggle might have helped,” the broadcast said.
“It was not worth the wait,” analyst Frank Nobilo added.
Pace of play is a hot-button topic in golf right now, with rounds taking over five hours to complete. Many have discussed implementing a shot clock, though some players are skeptical if it would work on Tour.
During last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, CBS on-course reporter Dottie Pepper criticized the pace of play at Torrey Pines.
“I think we’re starting to need a new word to talk about this pace of play issue, and it’s respect,” Pepper said on the air. “For your fellow competitors, for the fans, for broadcasts, for all of it. It’s just gotta get better.”
A week later, the same could be said about Kim’s sluggish play.