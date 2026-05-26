Why Brooks Koepka’s WD From Charles Schwab Challenge Is Bad News for Two Other Golfers

After a T14 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Brooks Koepka withdrew from this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

There’s more to the story than that, though.

Firstly, it would have been Koepka’s fourth consecutive start. Yet, the 36-year-old was vying for a spot in next week’s Memorial tournament, a signature event hosted by Jack Nicklaus with a $20 million purse.

As part of the stipulations Koepka accepted when he left LIV Golf and returned to the PGA Tour under the Returning Member Program, the five-time major champion was not eligible for signature events unless he qualifies.

Currently, Koepka is roughly 20 points back of the fifth spot in the Aon Swing 5 , in which the top five point earners between signature tournaments earn a pathway into the top-tier events.

Koepka, however, is committed to the Canadian Open in two weeks, leading into the U.S. Open. So if he played Colonial and then qualified for the Memorial, that would be seven straight starts.

Secondly, Koepka’s withdrawal doesn’t just affect him. Two other golfers miss out on a start, too.

As part of the Returning Member Program, Koepka can’t take a spot away from any other members in the field. Therefore, whenever he tees it up, two more players earn tee times to round out the threesomes.

So if Koepka remained committed to Colonial, the 132-player field would increase to 135. But instead, Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn are now the first two alternates instead of being automatically in the field.

And had Koepka played his way into the Memorial, two additional players would have gotten into that field as well.

Koepka has made 11 starts this year, with six top 25s and one top 10.

He wasn’t the only WD for Colonial, either. Byron Nelson winner Wyndham Clark also pulled out of the field after his first victory in over two years. Still, the field at Colonial will feature seven of the top 20 players in the world.

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