Callaway’s New Chrome Tour Golf Ball Has Everyone Buzzing
Callaway's latest Chrome lineup has arrived with three distinct options—the Chrome Soft, Chrome Tour, and Chrome Tour X. They've packed some impressive tech into each model, even though they're built on the same core foundation. Each are designed for totally different types of players and will be available at retail on January 30th.
The technology that has everyone talking
Callaway is calling the new tech a “Tour Fast Mantle,” which I admit at first may sound like marketing nonsense, but it actually means that they’re using a material under the cover that’s 16% stiffer than previous models.
Think of it like a trampoline. The stiffer the trampoline, the more bounce you get. It's the same idea here. The mantle is the layer under the cover, and by making it stiffer, it acts like a tighter spring at impact. The result is more energy transfer, which means more ball speed. And more ball speed means more distance. All three of these new Chrome balls are built on this same engine.
They also feature what Callaway calls an "Advanced Seamless Tour Aero" design, which means they’ve tweaked the dimple pattern to make the ball's flight more consistent. And they all use a "Precision Tour Urethane" cover, which is designed to give the high-end spin and control around the greens that you expect from a premium ball. So, the core technology is the same across the board. The real difference is how they spin.
Chrome Soft: the distance-seeker's dream
If you're a golfer who loves a soft-feeling ball while looking for every last yard of distance, this is it. The Chrome Soft is designed for a high launch and low spin off the driver. If you tend to spin the ball too much and you feel like you're losing distance because your ball is ballooning, the Chrome Soft is going to help. That low spin is going to provide a more penetrating flight, more carry and more roll.
But here's the catch: that soft feel and low spin profile isn't for everyone. If you have a high swing speed, say over 110 miles per hour with the driver, you might actually find that the Chrome Soft spins too little. You need a certain amount of spin to keep the ball in the air and maximize your carry distance. So if you're a high-speed player, this probably isn't the ball for you. But for mid-handicap players up to Tour pros who want that soft feel and are looking for a little more distance, this is a ball that will actually provide roll and a more penetrating flight.
Chrome Tour: the all-around performer
The Chrome Soft is for a specific type of player. What if you're looking for the workhorse?
This is where the Chrome Tour comes in. Callaway is calling this the "gold standard" of the new lineup, and it's the ball that's designed to do everything well. It's for the player who wants a great combination of distance, a consistent and penetrating ball flight and excellent control around the greens. It's not the absolute lowest spinning ball in the family, and it's not the highest spinning. It's right in the middle.
If you're a low-to-mid handicap player and you're not looking to sacrifice any one area of performance, the Chrome Tour is probably your best bet. It gives that great ball speed from the new mantle, but with a more balanced, mid-spin profile that's going to offer a little more workability and control than the Chrome Soft. It's the workhorse of the family.
Chrome Tour X: the shot-maker's tool
But what if you're a player who wants to shape shots on command? If you're a highly skilled golfer, a low-handicapper, or even a professional who demands the ability to work the ball both ways, then you need spin. This is where the Chrome Tour X comes in. This is the "pinnacle" of the family, designed for maximum workability and the highest level of greenside spin. It has a mid-to-high spin profile, which is what allows better players to curve the ball and hit high-spinning wedge shots that stop on a dime.
Now, this ball is not for everyone. That higher spin can get you into trouble if you're not a consistent ball striker. If you have a slice or a hook, a higher spinning ball is only going to make it worse. The Chrome Tour X is for the player who has control of their golf ball and wants to take their shot-making to the next level. If that's you, this ball is an absolute weapon.
Making the right choice for your game
It's easy to get paralyzed by the choices and just grab the one that says 'Soft' because it sounds forgiving. But that could be a huge mistake. You have to be honest about your game. If you want the softest feel and need to kill some spin to get more distance, the Chrome Soft is your ball. But if you're a more balanced player who doesn't want to sacrifice anything, the Chrome Tour is the workhorse. And if you're a serious player who needs to control spin to shape shots, the Chrome Tour X is the weapon. The key is choosing the ball that fits your game, not the one that sounds good on the box.
At $58 a dozen, none of these balls are cheap. But if you fit into one of these categories, you're getting a ball with some serious technology inside that can actually help your game. You just have to be honest about what your game needs.