Cam Smith Has One Problem With LIV Golf Players Getting Exemptions to Majors
On Monday, the R&A announced that the top player in the LIV season standings not already exempt will get a spot at the 2025 British Open at Royal Portrush.
While speaking with The West Australian, LIV Golf star Cameron Smith expressed approval of the decision but added that he wished it had come earlier.
“I think it would have been nice to have that as soon as we moved over here but obviously things take time,” said the former British Open champion.
“I think it definitely needed to happen. I feel like there are some guys out here who have missed out on spots in majors over that past couple years that deserved them so it’s good to see that they are acknowledging us.”
The Aussie added that he believes LIV has “the strongest fields in golf.”
“It’s hard to win out here and it’s hard to compete and I think we have the strongest fields in golf week in and week out,” he said. “I think it will be the best thing for the game.”
Smith is still exempt into all of the majors due to his 2022 Open title at St. Andrews, but many of his fellow LIV competitors are not. With LIV players not receiving any OWGR points, they’ll continue their free fall down the world rankings for the foreseeable future.
LIV will have its second event of the 2025 season this week at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.
The event is Feb. 14-16 and U.S. viewers will see the event kick off at 9 p.m. ET for the first round. The broadcast from 9-11 p.m. will be available on the Fox Sports app, followed from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. on FS1.