Cam Young Calls Penalty on Himself While Leading Cadillac Championship on Sunday
Cam Young, standing over his approach on Doral’s par-4 2nd Sunday at the Cadillac Championship, began to take the club back. Then, he suddenly stopped.
“Can you call an official for me?” Young said.
The world No. 4 thought he saw the ball rotate forward in his backswing.
“I touched the ground,” cameras caught Young saying, “but I don’t see how that would make it move forward.”
With preferred lies in effect due to rain in the morning, Young was able to clean and place the ball back in the fairway. However, that might have caused his club to push grass forward, thus moving the ball.
Even though Young was unsure if his ball shifted, golf is a game of honesty. And if he did indeed cause the ball to move, it’s a one-stroke penalty.
Such was the case.
Yet, Young hit that shot inside 15 feet and saved par, maintaining his five-stroke lead. He is attempting to be the first wire-to-wire winner of a Tour event at Doral since Andy Bean at the 1977 Doral-Eastern Open.
Having built up such a substantial lead, the New York native didn’t have to sweat losing a stroke. And if he goes on to win, which appears inevitable, perhaps that’s a reward for his honesty.
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Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.