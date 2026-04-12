After establishing himself as one of the top young talents on the PGA Tour, Cameron Young found himself just outside the winner's circle for years before finally breaking through for his first victory at the Wyndham Championship in 2025. That came after a somewhat remarkable seven second-place finishes where he challenged for titles only to fall just short. Last month he broke through at the Players Championship with a one-stroke victory over Matthew Fitzpatrick. He is now just 18 holes away from an even higher escalator in Augusta as he enters the final round tied atop the leaderboard with defending champion Rory McIlroy.

Young, a Wake Forest product, will be playing on the biggest stage of his life in front of the most eyes amid azaleas. That means that more people than ever will notice a unique feature of his rounds. In a sport with ubiquitous advertising and sponsorship opportunities, one of Young's partnerships stands out.

A Major League Baseball patch.

Why Cam Young wears an MLB logo

Young has sported the logo on his clothing since joining the Tour in an example of cross-sport promotion. Though he is not the first to do so, he may be the most high-profile. Peter Malnatio was wearing the crest when he won his first Tour event back in 2015.

In a Golf.com article at the time, they explained how such an agreement came to be.

Dave Parker, a longtime sports agent based in Texas cooked up the idea in 2013 while attending the Waste Management Phoenix Open. At a dinner with an MLB exec, he said the lightbulb went on when the two began discussing one of Parkers' clients, Shawn Stefani.

Stefani is a big Houston Astros fan and Parker concocted a deal that would have the golfer wear the MLB patch and play in some corporate golf outings. He was also granted the ability to attend Astros games for free as much as he wanted.

Wearing something promoting Major League Baseball in exchange for tickets is about as American as it gets. Young's particular involvement in the initiative arose thanks to a connection his family shares with current MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Young comes from a strong golfing background as his father was the head pro at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in New York, where Manfred had a membership. On an 2023 episode of the "No Laying Up" podcast, Young explained that during family dinner, Manfred asked if he would wear the patch. This was before the golfer had earned his way onto the top circuit and he gladly accepted the opportunity. The rest, as he said, has been a fruitful partnership.

Cameron Young Masters 2026

Young is looking to author one of the more impressive bounce-back stories in the venerable tournament's history. Coming in on good form, the opening seven holes of his first round were a nightmare that saw four bogeys. He bounced back to finish Thursday at 1-over. A solid back nine on Friday featured four consecutive birdies en route to a 67, setting the stage for a spectacular 65 on Saturday that saw him erase an eight-stroke McIlroy lead to level at 11-under.

More Masters coverage from Sports Illustrated