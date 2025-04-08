Here is the Coolest 2025 Masters-Inspired Golf Gear
Masters week is here, and several golf companies have gotten creative to offer extremely cool Masters-themed gear. Here are a few that caught our eye.
The Season Opener Collection by Vessel Golf
This Vessel limited-edition design is stunning. The bag's gorgeous mix of green, yellow, and white creates a super-sleek, classy look — and you can get it in three different styles! The Lux Pro Cart 15-way for $499, the Player V Pro for $499, and the Prime 2.0 Staff bag for $599.
Vessel knocked it out of the park with their Season Opener design. It's quintessentially Vessel, which means understated elegance that oozes luxury without trying too hard. Before diving into this bag, let's explore what makes Vessel unique and how these three options stand apart from each other.
When you're putting together your dream cart setup, you can't ignore the Vessel Lux Pro Cart. It's a premium bag that delivers on every level, from its tour-grade synthetic leather to its smart, practical storage solutions. You'll find 11 perfectly placed pockets, including a magnetic spot for your rangefinder, two water bottle holders, and a dedicated cooling compartment. Everything's right where you need it when you're out on the course, making it a dream to use from your cart.
Looking for the ultimate golf bag? The Vessel Player V Pro's got you covered. It's perfect for serious golfers who want it all - premium quality, clever design, and total versatility on the course. They've used the same high-end synthetic leather you'll find in their top-line bags, but packed it into a sleek, sturdy stand bag that's loaded with storage space. You'll love the full-length pocket for your clothes, the magnetic spot for your rangefinder, and you can choose between a 7-way or 14-way club divider up top. I've got to say, this Season Opener color really pops on the Player V Pro.
Looking for the ultimate staff bag? The Vessel Prime 2.0 is an absolute beast. It's massive, it's luxurious, and it's packed with premium features down to the smallest detail. There's enough space in this bad boy to carry everything but the kitchen sink. Seriously, you could probably fit half a pro shop in there. If you're after the cream of the crop in golf bags, this is your answer.
The Majors Collection by Extracurricular
This Masters-inspired line features some seriously stylish gear, including their Swift Polo and the artsy Jackson Polo. Both shirts run $118, while the clean-cut Activities Polo in antique green is $110. Don't forget their perfect-fitting Chauncey Pant in Pine Grove for $174.
If you're tired of wearing the same shirts as everyone else at the club, Extracurricular's got you covered with unique, luxury designs that'll stand out. (Dustin Johnson will be sporting these this week.) The best part? They're running a sweet Buy 2 Get 1 Free deal right now. Just use code "AZALEAS" at checkout.
The Champions Only Collection by Palm Golf
Palm's bringing fresh life to golf fashion with their Champions Only Masters collection. You'll love their clean, minimalist Masters-inspired snapback, which is $34.99 and features "Champions Only" front and center. If you're into tees, check out their Lone Palm design in that iconic green for $39.99. And every golfer needs more gloves, so Palm's Champions Only glove ($25.99) lets you rock some green while standing out from the crowd. But if you really want to turn heads on the course, grab their Champions Only driver headcover. At $89.99, it's not just a looker, but a tough, weather-resistant cover that'll keep your driver snug and protected.
Journey to Georgia by Devereux Golf
Devereux's latest "Journey to Georgia" collection is a perfect tribute to this year's Masters, blending fun and class in all the right ways. The standout piece? Their $94 Flushed Sweater Vest, which cleverly mixes Southern hunting vibes with golf-ready style. If you're into the whole "chasing birds or birdies" theme, check out the $74 Flushed Polo too. They've also rolled out some adorable Masters-inspired gear with their "Gnomie" line. You'll find matching headcovers for your driver and putters at $48 each. And speaking of gnomes, don't miss their playful "Do It for the Gnomies" T-shirt for $44. Rounding out the Augusta-themed collection, they've got some real gems: a Georgia Peach Tee ($44), an Augusta Camo Polo ($74), and a Georgia Peach hat ($35). It's all tastefully done while keeping things light and fun.
Tiger Headcover by Daphne’s Headcovers (aka “Frank”)
When it comes to golf headcovers, nothing's more legendary than Daphne's Tiger. Since 1997, this iconic design has been turning heads on the PGA Tour, thanks to Tiger Woods making it famous. At $37.99, it's an incredibly detailed headcover with realistic fur that'll protect any driver up to 460cc. What makes it special? It's hand-sewn with premium materials and features stitching that's four times stronger than your average shirt. Plus, it's built to handle whatever Mother Nature throws at it. No wonder it's been tour-tested and trusted for decades. The best part? Daphne's backs it with a lifetime guarantee, so you'll never have to worry about replacing it. Every time you look at it, you can't help but think of those magical Masters moments and Tiger's incredible career.
The Augusta Collection by Pins & Aces
Pins & Aces is going all out this year with their new Augusta Collection, with everything from clothes and headcovers to hats, bags and accessories, all decked out in azalea, pimento, and hibiscus designs. Whether you're a die-hard Masters fan looking for gear or just love golf fashion, this brand has something for you. Their fun, creative designs show up on both clothing and course accessories, making it perfect for superfans who want to show their Masters spirit. Check out their Augusta '25 Driver Cover, a showstopper with a pimento cheese sandwich on top and a menu design on the neck that looks absolutely brilliant for $64.95. The Hibiscus Bloom Fairway Cover is another gem at $59.95, and if you need a putter cover, grab either the Augusta '25 Blade or Mallet versions for $54.95.
The April Major Collection by Johnnie-O
Johnnie-O's new Masters-inspired collection is a fun take on golf wear that doesn't take itself too seriously. The five-piece lineup includes a Porto Pink Performance Jersey Polo ($98) with subtle azalea flower details. They've also dropped a green-and-white Flag Hunter Mesh Trucker Hat ($34) that's perfect for casual rounds. The real standouts are their playful T-shirts, all made from soft, durable cotton. There's the Azalea Cocktail Pocket T-Shirt ($48) with a cocktail recipe worked into the design, and the Grounds Crew Pocket T-Shirt ($48) that gives a shoutout to Augusta National's maintenance team. If you're looking for something that hits the sweet spot between casual and stylish, these T-shirts nail it.
The Azalea Collection 2025 by Rhoback
Rhoback has it all, from polos and pants to shorts, joggers and quarter-zips. Each piece gives a subtle nod to the Masters with its colors and floral designs. Check out their $98 Azalea Polo, featuring an eye-catching design with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that stretches in all directions—perfect for your next round.
Rhoback's also teamed up with Seamus Golf to create some amazing azalea-themed headcovers. If you haven't heard of Seamus, they're the kings of headcover design and performance. The Rhoback/Seamus collaboration has produced a $95 Azalea Block Fairway Cover that shows off the best of both brands. It's sleek, stylish, creative and built to last.
Fan Boy Collection by Field Day
A quick brand story: this one started with a late '70s photo of a young Masters fan wearing a hat decked out in souvenir pins from various tournaments. That image inspired Field Day to create its Fan Boy Collection, a nostalgic tribute to Masters style.
They're not messing around when it comes to quality, and it shows in their latest Fan Boy pieces. You'll find gems like the $198 Hynds Hoodie, the $45 Fan Boy Tee, and the $45 Boyhood Snapback Fan Boy Edition. If you're looking for something unique that stands out from the usual golf gear, these well-crafted designs hit the mark. It's the kind of stuff that'll get you noticed by those in the know, while still flying under the radar of mainstream golf fashion.
The Green SZN Collection by TRUE Linkswear
TRUE's crushing it again with a 2025 Masters-inspired collection. The standout piece is its new Vacay Slide. But the Green SZN collection's has some killer pieces: a comfy Relaxed Hoodie at $105, a Premium Hoodie for $90, and a Premium T-Shirt running $45. They've all got this subtle azalea design that's perfect for those in the know. For headwear, you've got options: a $45 Ripstop 5-Panel snapback, a $50 Lux Tech 6-Panel Snapback, and a $45 Canvas 5-Panel Trucker Snapback.
And then there's the star of the show, the green-and-white Vacay Slide going for $69. It's built on the same comfy, ergonomic design as the original fan favorite with a Masters-inspired twist. It says here they're going fly off the shelves.
Tea Olive Collection by Seamus
Seamus Golf's Tea Olive Collection pays tribute to Augusta National's famous flowers in a stunning way. The $115 driver cover steals the show with its soft white leather, tan lid, and beautiful tea olive flower embroidery that covers the entire piece. It's subtle but eye-catching. You'll also love the $95 fairway cover, crafted from green, gold, and tan wool in a classic tartan pattern, topped with a matching leather lid and three delicate tea olive blooms. These covers aren't just golf accessories—they're little pieces of Masters magic that capture everything we love about spring and golf tradition.
Azalea Limited-Edition Rangefinders by Precision Pro
Looking for a Masters-themed rangefinder? Precision Pro has you covered with two options. Its top-tier Titan Elite runs $399.99 and shows front/middle/back distances right on the display. If you don't need all the extras, check out the $299.99 Titan Slope, which has the same slope-adjustment tech without the fancy features. Both come in a sweet green-yellow-white color combo with subtle azalea flowers on the side. It's pretty cool to see Masters-inspired designs on such high-end gear.
The Honorary Starter Collection by Golf Pride
Golf Pride's sleek Honorary Starter has two options: a standard Tour Velvet grip at $8.49 and a Reverse Taper putter grip for $34.99. The Tour Velvet grip looks stunning with bright azalea colors set against a deep green base. On the putter grip, it's created an awesome design that captures all those iconic Augusta scenes we know and love. They've also thrown in a $29.99 Valuables Pouch that's covered with little symbols that represent everything we associate with the Masters.
ShotScope Pro X - Azalea Rangefinder
Looking for a rangefinder that's both stylish and precise? The Shot Scope PRO X Azalea combines tournament-inspired looks with cutting-edge tech. Its gorgeous floral design pays tribute to golf's most prestigious event while delivering pro-level features you'll love, from Adaptive Slope to Target-Lock Vibration and lightning-fast detection.
This beauty doesn't just look good—it delivers pinpoint accuracy up to 800 yards and stays put thanks to its built-in cart magnet. You'll get readings within a yard whether you're playing competitively or just enjoying a casual round at your local course. Don't worry about wet weather either, as its water-resistant body and non-slip grip keep it secure in any conditions.
Want to make it your own? The PRO X's custom plate lets you show off whatever design you'd like, from the signature Azalea to your favorite course logo. At $199, it's a smart buy that won't break the bank.
Magnetic Inspired Golf Towels by MagnetOwl
Haven't tried a magnetic golf towel yet? You're missing out. MagnetOwl's clever design lets you turn any golf towel into a magnetic one that sticks to your wedge, putter or any club—handy when you're playing around the green. MagnetOwl's rolled out its own towel collection at $19.95 each with some cool designs like the Azalea Flower, Azalea Bloom, Georgia Peach Ice Cream. Each one has its own unique look that captures that Masters vibe perfectly. The best part? You can magnetize any golf towel, whether it's one of these new designs or an old favorite, in just seconds. Just grab a two-sided MagnetOwl Magnetic Clip (sold separately at $19.95) and you're good to go. It's a simple way to make your golf towels way more useful out on the course. (Ed note: the author is the founder of MagnetOwl.)
The Azalea Soft Landing Polo by Live Forever Golf
My friends in Florida have created one of the coolest Masters-inspired designs this year. The Azalea Soft Landing Polo goes for $95, and it's really special —striking yet subtle at the same time. What makes it stand out is this single azalea flower that cleverly includes a Masters pin and flag. They've laid it over subtle horizontal pinstripes, and honestly, it just works.