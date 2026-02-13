DP World Replaces Chairman Named in Epstein Documents

The Chairman of DP World, the Dubai-based organization that sponsors what was previously known as the European Tour, has left his role at the company in the aftermath of revelations that he had close dealings with Jeffrey Epstein.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem was a prominent figure in the deal for DP World to acquire naming rights for the tour, and he has been photographed over the years on site at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) revealed earlier this week that the Sultan was part of numerous emails to and from the convicted sex trafficker Epstein, who referred to the Sultan as a “close personal friend.”

The emails also show that the Sultan was in contact with Epstein after the financier was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

DP World signed a sponsorship agreement with the Tour that started in 2022 and last year was renewed through 2035.

When reached by Sports Illustrated, representatives from the tour declined to comment. A source close to the tour told SI that the circuit is “pleased the matter has been resolved.” The issue is not expected to have an impact on the tour’s golf operations.

