'He Really Knows My Game:' DP World Tour Hopeful Looks to Punch Ticket With Masters Champion on His Bag
A former Spanish Under-16 champion, Joseba Torres, will be looking to punch his ticket to the DP World Tour with a strong performance at this week's DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage.
Torres is a talented player, but also has an additional advantage on the field. Caddying for Joseba this week will be a two-time Masters Champion who just happens to be his uncle, José María Olazábal.
While speaking to the DP World Tour, Torres explained what having his uncle on his bag means this week.
"I'm very lucky to have my uncle José María Olazábal on the bag," he said. "I've practiced with him a lot and to have him on the bag with his experience and his knowledge, I'm very lucky.
"The knowledge he has of how to play the shot, what to do in a certain situation—all the stuff that when you're playing by yourself you don't really deal with very well. With him it's so easy because he tells you exactly what you need to do.
“He has been with me since I started playing golf when I was three years old.
“Obviously in a tournament it is different, but he has always been with me and he knows what I’m more comfortable with and not. He really knows my game."
Through 15 holes, Torres currently sits at 1 under at Infinitum in Tarragona., which is six shots behind the current leader Lucas Nemecz.