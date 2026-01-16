European Caddie Shares a Wild Memory From Ryder Cup

From getting offered a caddie job after sneaking onto a golf course and getting busted, to caddying at Augusta, Adam Marrow’s life has been a roller-coaster ride.

He began his run while looping for Ross Fischer, a European Tour veteran, and went through trials and tribulations with him during his career. The relationship lasted longer than a typical caddie-player partnership, and Marrow says he learned a lot from it.

After splitting with Fischer, Marrow spent a year with Lucas Bjerregaard, who struggled through that season. Marrow then landed on the bag of Belgium’s Thomas Pieters.

Pieters was then 24 years old and Marrow was able to be a calming presence for him on the golf course. Marrow was essentially “the Pieters whisperer.”

Pieters’s play improved, and Marrow was able to caddie at the Ryder Cup, the Masters and the Open. One event stands out to him above all others.

Marrow told the crew that there’s nothing like the Ryder Cup, and shared one great story from it. Marrow was waiting for Pieters to take a shot at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, where Europe lost but Pieters earned four points in a breakout performance. Marrow felt something tapping on his shoulder. After a beat he turned around to find a man dressed as a bald eagle, pecking him with his costume.

Marrow had a laugh at that one. He chalked it up to the beauty of the Ryder Cup.

To hear more stories about the Masters, the Open and Marrow’s golf journey, watch the latest interview on the Dan Evans Show above and catch up with past episodes on SI Golf.

