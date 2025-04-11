Every Golf Fan Needs to Read Michael Kim's Latest 'Augusta Diaries' Entry From the Masters
Michael Kim blessed the golf world with another edition of his "Augusta Diaries" on Thursday evening, as he posted a social media recap of his opening round at his second career Masters tournament.
Kim, who hasn't made the cut in a major since the 2018 British Open, shot a one-under 71 on Thursday to start his weekend at Augusta National. Shortly after he exited the course, Kim logged onto X (formerly Twitter) to give fans the scoop from his opening round.
"Definitely happy with my 71 today," Kim wrote. "I felt better today than yesterday and overall felt good. Tomorrow might feel way worse but that's part of golf and life. Feelings are fleeting and it's important to not be too caught up in them good or bad."
Some wise words from the 31-year-old golfer. He also went on to note than the greens felt "new" on Thursday and detailed his "lucky" break on the 13th hole when his ball avoided rolling into the creek by a matter of inches.
But wait, there's more—because even the world's best golfers have pace of play complaints. While playing the back nine, Kim said his group were "put on the clock," meaning they were told by officials to play faster.
"There’s no worse place than the back nine at Augusta to get put on the clock," Kim wrote. "The wind keeps switching and you can’t switch clubs. ... (We weren’t that slow and the group behind might have been even slower.)"
Pro golfers, they're just like us.
Kim will tee off his second round Friday at 11:10 a.m. ET alongside Mike Weir and Cameron Young. If he plays well again, golf fans can expect more of his Augusta Diaries from inside the clubhouse.