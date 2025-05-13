Ex-PGA Tour Pro Compares Quail Hollow to a Kardashian in Wild Quote
Hunter Mahan compared this week’s major championship course to a reality TV family.
While speaking with The Athletic, former PGA Tour player Hunter Mahan was critical of this week's PGA Championship venue.
The 42-year-old acknowledged the course was in great shape but added that he feels it’s missing something.
“I guess I would say Quail Hollow is like a Kardashian,” Mahan said. “It’s very modern, beautiful and well-kept. But it lacks a soul or character.”
Quail Hollow has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2003. For many years it has hosted the Wells Fargo Championship (formerly Wachovia and Quail Hollow Championship, now Truist Championship), and in 2022 hosted the Presidents Cup.
The course is also no stranger to majors, as it hosted the 2017 PGA Championship won by Justin Thomas.
