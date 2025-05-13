SI

Ex-PGA Tour Pro Compares Quail Hollow to a Kardashian in Wild Quote

Hunter Mahan compared this week’s major championship course to a reality TV family.

Matt Vincenzi

Hunter Mahan has compared Quail Hollow to a reality TV family.
Hunter Mahan has compared Quail Hollow to a reality TV family. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

While speaking with The Athletic, former PGA Tour player Hunter Mahan was critical of this week's PGA Championship venue.

The 42-year-old acknowledged the course was in great shape but added that he feels it’s missing something.

“I guess I would say Quail Hollow is like a Kardashian,” Mahan said. “It’s very modern, beautiful and well-kept. But it lacks a soul or character.”

Quail Hollow has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2003. For many years it has hosted the Wells Fargo Championship (formerly Wachovia and Quail Hollow Championship, now Truist Championship), and in 2022 hosted the Presidents Cup.

The course is also no stranger to majors, as it hosted the 2017 PGA Championship won by Justin Thomas.

Published
Matt Vincenzi
MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

Home/Golf