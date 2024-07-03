Fact or Fiction: Cam Young Is Overrated, Richard Bland Is Senior Golf's Best
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where the birdies and fireworks will fly on the Fourth of July. Or at least one of the two.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.
Cameron Young failed to get his maiden win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, making two late bogeys and finishing T6, three shots back of winner Cam Davis. He’s overrated at 22nd in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking.
Bob Harig: FICTION. The OWGR looks at a lot more than just wins. He has seven top 10s this year against mostly strong fields with just one missed cut. And he’s actually not as high in the rankings as he was last year.
John Pluym: FICTION. Young recorded his 18th top 10 since joining the PGA Tour at the start of the 2021–22 season at the Rocket Mortgage, and he is one of 13 players with at least 18 top 10s during that span. He is the only such player without a victory, but 18 top-10 finishes in the past three years is not too shabby.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Young is overdue for a W, but there are other outliers ranked above him, like Matt Fitzpatrick (20) and Keegan Bradley (19) who have done far less this season.
John Schwarb: FACT. He has earned his world ranking thanks to piling up high finishes (as Bob said, Young was once as high as 13th), but I refuse to believe he’s the 22nd-best player in the world (or even around 25th if you want to throw in top LIV guys). He's gotta win the Rocket Mortgages of the Tour, at the very least, to be in the conversations about top players.
The LPGA had its two-player team tournament this weekend at the Dow Championship in Michigan, to relatively little fanfare given its spot on the calendar. The LPGA and PGA Tour should strive to put its team events in spots where more top players might compete.
Bob Harig: FICTION. It sounds like a good idea but so much more goes into these decisions. Sponsors, venues, dates. In a perfect world you’d schedule it so that it’s an easier sell to get more players. And yet, every tournament wants that.
John Pluym: FACT. Every tournament, regardless of tour, needs big names, great dates and great venues to thrive. Fans will show up for a tournament with all three.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. The PGA Tour’s recent edition of the Zurich Classic, won by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, is an example of just how much added juice the format can get if the big names show up.
John Schwarb: FACT. The PGA Tour could boost the moribund Presidents Cup by making a bigger deal out of two-man team golf, a relatable format to so many amateurs. Call this a lack of vision, a lack of desire or both.
Richard Bland followed his Senior PGA Championship with a win Monday at the prestigious U.S. Senior Open. He’s the best 50-and-over golfer in the world despite not playing on PGA Tour Champions, where he’s not eligible because of his LIV Golf membership.
Bob Harig: FACT. Tough to argue otherwise. He’s won two of the most prestigious events in senior golf and beat several of those guys who are at the top of the PGA Tour Champions standings. Throw in some decent success playing in LIV Golf events and Bland has been impressive.
John Pluym: FACT. Hard to argue against someone who has won two consecutive senior major golf championships. And Bland had to come from behind during the Senior Open to win it. I don’t think there’s any doubt he’s the best in senior golf right now.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. Stephen Ames and Steven Alker currently lead the Champions Tour’s season-long standings, but Bland has been better than each of them in the big events this year.
John Schwarb: FACT. Next week’s event on PGA Tour Champions is the Kaulig Companies Championship, formerly the Senior Players Championship. Yet the king of 50-and-over golf will be playing in Spain for LIV that week. It’s a very juicy storyline if you’re still keeping score in golf’s turf wars.