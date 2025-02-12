Fact or Fiction: LIV Golf Is Getting Enough Respect From Major Championships
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where simulator golf will still have to do for now. What’s the hourly rate to rent the SoFi Center?
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
LIV Golf finally got acknowledgment from a major championship governing body, as the USGA will award one spot in this year’s U.S. Open to a top-three player on the points list not otherwise exempt. That’s an appropriate level of respect for the four-year-old, 54-player league.
Bob Harig: FACT. It will be two spots in 2026, which takes into account this year’s season-long race and the points race up until the U.S. Open. LIV supporters don’t believe that is nearly enough, but you have to look at the dispersion of exemptions that the USGA gives around the world. Only the PGA Tour—which gets 30 via the Tour Championship the prior year—is afforded a large number. Not even the DP World Tour is given direct spots via its Order of Merit, only a few based on a smaller sample size. Based on that, a 54-player closed league was never going to get a big number of exemptions. We could quibble about whether it deserves three or four but this is probably about right.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. As Bob mentioned, this is more respect than the USGA shows the DP World Tour, which is appropriate given the caliber of players on LIV vs. other circuits. The USGA’s move here feels like a fair deal.
John Schwarb: FACT. And the British Open followed suit with a spot this year for a player not otherwise exempt in the top five of the standings. It’s very fair. If a LIV player turns one of these exemptions into a win, then let’s revisit.
But considering how seven LIV players are already exempt for Oakmont (Richard Bland, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Cam Smith) and Tyrrell Hatton will qualify off his OWGR, that USGA exemption won’t actually be claimed this year.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Case in point: Adrian Meronk. The winner of the first tournament is now the points leader. If it were today, he’d get the exemption. If he stays in the top three and one of those players mentioned is ahead of him, Meronk gets the spot. Sebastian Munoz, Lucas Herbert and Dean Burmester have also positioned themselves for a run at the spot after one event. You have to believe Joaquin Niemann will also be in the mix.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Today Meronk would benefit. In a month it could be someone else. Whoever lands it, he’ll have played some winning golf on the LIV circuit to earn the spot.
John Schwarb: FACT. Would make for an interesting prop bet, and I say over the next six LIV events that Bryson, Rahm and Hatton rise into that top three and the exemption sits unused.
The LPGA announced a new slow-play policy which involves timing players and issuing one- or even two-shot penalties for excessive times. The plan goes into effect at the Ford Championship in Arizona at the end of March and expect to see those penalties right away.
Bob Harig: FACT. It’s inevitable. The LPGA has already levied stroke penalties in recent times and this is a stronger rule which is bound to have an impact. Bringing attention to the issue can only help.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. I’d love to see stroke-penalties right out of the gate here, but if history is a guide they will be judicious with dishing them out. But I applaud the LPGA for addressing the issue with this policy. Let’s see how far they’re willing to go to enforce it.
John Schwarb: FICTION. The LPGA did its membership a favor by announcing this two months ahead, I can’t see anyone getting dinged with shots right away. But when pace drags again later, let’s hope officials live up to the policy.
LIV Golf now will count all four players’ scores at every tournament for team titles. That is the right move to further legitimize its team format.
Bob Harig: FACT. It simply requires everyone to be engaged and while it’s not necessarily making the team idea better it certainly leads to more pressure. A bad day by a player can now severely impact the team. The only issue is a team such as Rahm’s Legion XIII clearly has a strong lineup and perhaps the disparity is made greater when everyone counts.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. I actually sort of liked how LIV previously tossed out the high score—it’s a typical format for U.S. team golf in high school and college. But Bob’s right that the change essentially makes a team only as good as its worst player. The pressure ratchets up.
John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. More pressure for sure and the volatility of those final few holes in a final round will be wild (though maybe too much for the broadcast to keep up with in the shotgun format). But at the bottom of the standings, how ugly can this get? In Riyadh the Iron Heads, captained by Kevin Na, finished last and 39 shots behind Legion XIII. That’s not a great look.