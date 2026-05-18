Fan Video Caught Aaron Rai's Wife's Awesome Reaction to His PGA Championship-Winning Putt

Aaron Rai achieved what seemed impossible when he arrived at Aronimink Golf Club as he won his first major by capturing the PGA Championship on Sunday.

Rai wasn’t in the final pairing on Sunday, so even though he was leading by a few strokes as he reached the final holes of the course, he couldn’t officially celebrate his win until all the golfers finished their rounds. But the Englishman sealed the major win on his 71st hole of the tournament when he drained a 68-foot birdie putt to eventually finish at 9-under.

One fan caught the moment on camera, but there was one bystander who stood out amongst the rest of the crowd: Rai’s wife, Gaurika Bishnoi. In the video caught by Ray Kenney, you can see Gaurika jumping for joy with his arms raised in the air. She then left the crowd to head to the final hole as she had to prepare to great her PGA Championship-winning husband.

Awesome day at the PGA at Aronimink. Aaron Rai with the putt of the championship on 17. I captured this video of the putt and you can see Aaron Rai’s wife reaction to this incredible putt. @PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/OzEUNf5jD3 — Ray Kenney (@raykenney) May 18, 2026

Gaurika understands the excitement and pressure her husband felt during his final round as she is also a professional golfer. The couple met at the 2018 Hero Indian Open. Gaurika plays on the Ladies European Tour and has even won eight times in India. Rai’s admitted in the past that his wife beats him on the golf course pretty often.

HARIG: Inside Aaron Rai’s Unconventional Journey to PGA Championship Glory

Rai emotionally talked about his wife in his press conference after hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy.

“She's been incredible,” Rai said. “I'm not exaggerating when I say that I wouldn't be here without her. Both as a companion, as a friend, as someone I'm sharing my life with, but also as a real support system for my game. She's a professional golfer herself. So her mindset, her advice, her thoughts, whether it's technique or the way I'm holding myself is absolutely invaluable. She encompasses so many different sides in her opinions.

“We even had a conversation yesterday for probably 30 minutes in the car just before we got back to the hotel, just speaking a little bit about today. Again, some of the things that she mentioned in the conversations were really with me today. Yeah, I really wouldn't be here without her.”

Aaron Rai talking about his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, a fellow pro golfer, and her influence is everything.



"She's been incredible. I'm not exaggerating when I say that I wouldn't be here without her. Both as a companion, as a friend, as someone I'm sharing my life with, but also… pic.twitter.com/7OBAkiPWIM — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) May 18, 2026

After hearing this, it’s even more heartwarming to watch the reaction video from Gaurika. She’s been Rai’s No. 1 supporter for years now, and she even helps him with his golf game plan. It probably felt like a victory for them together instead of just being her husband’s win. The Rai’s may be our new favorite golf couple.

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