SI

Fact or Fiction: FedEx Cup Playoffs Should Try a Cutthroat Format

Our writers debate the ideal playoff setup, when Keegan Bradley should announce his Ryder Cup intentions and LIV Golf relegation.

John Schwarb, Bob Harig, Jeff Ritter, Max Schreiber

Would the ideal FedEx Cup playoff format only reward those who perform every week and not get boosts from regular-season performance?
Would the ideal FedEx Cup playoff format only reward those who perform every week and not get boosts from regular-season performance? / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we’re multitasking our fantasy football drafts with golf.

Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.

Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.

Rory McIlroy missed the FedEx St. Jude yet remained second in points, an indictment of the FedEx Cup playoffs. The best solution is to use a straight-elimination format in the playoffs and not have regular-season points carry over once the field is set.

Bob Harig: FACT. Although I don’t necessarily think that is the only way to do it. How they re-do the Tour Championship—this seems like a one-year bridge—might have an in impact. But as I wrote Monday, an easy fix is to simply to make the first two events about qualifying for the next one. Beat 20 guys each time and you move on. Simple .

Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Rory skipping the opener dinged the Memphis event, but as we have previously painstakingly detailed, the key to saving the playoffs is to completely tear down and reboot the finale at East Lake.


Max Schreiber: FICTION. It’s not a terrible idea, but something seems wrong by having Scottie Scheffler, who has won four times this year, and the same footing as J.T. Poston, who has only one top 10 this season. Even in  the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, the No. 1 seed plays the lowest seed. Scheffler and McIlroy deserve some sort of benefit entering the playoffs. 

John Schwarb: FACT. The Tour tries too hard to protect the regular season while also conducting “playoffs,” and I’m not saying that Scottie and Rory don’t deserve a virtual bye into the Tour Championship. But fans love do-or-die drama and making the best players fight through the first two rounds of the playoffs would be riveting. And if they don’t make it, it doesn’t diminish what they did all year. The playoffs need to be a stand-alone thing.    

Keegan Bradley remains inside the top 12 in U.S. Ryder Cup points. If he’s going to be a playing captain, he should announce it now and get it out of the way.

Bob Harig: FICTION. It’s possible Bradley doesn’t know. His play has fallen off recently and 10th in points is tedious. The view here is he is still one of the best U.S. players but he and his assistants should wait it out and examine all options..

Jeff Ritter: FICTION. I don’t think a grand announcement this week helps the U.S. team, and it would create even more distractions for Bradley. Also, what if he rolls out to the driving range next week and gets the shanks? We've all seen "Tin Cup," right? My point is the golf games are fickle, and I'm not certain Bradley is in top form right at this moment. He should make all of his captain's picks after the Tour Championship.


Max Schreiber: FICTION. It’d be even more of a distraction if he announced it now, then goes on to play poorly the next two weeks. First, at least, let’s see if he can move up in the standings these next two weeks and become an automatic qualifier. 

John Schwarb: FACT. The PGA of America likes its scripted team announcements but Keegan has to know what he’s doing, regardless of how he fares the rest of the playoffs. At this point I think it’s worth answering that storyline and moving on (or trying to).

LIV Golf’s final individual tournament is this week outside Indianapolis and Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter are on the bubble of relegation. Having a big name drop out for poor performance would be a good look for LIV. 

Bob Harig: FACT. Not having it happen to date has been among the many criticisms of the LIV Golf format. Not only do they need to relegate names off the league, they should come up with a transparent system that allows for a two-year exemption based on play. That would alleviate a lot of concerns.

Jeff Ritter: FACT. If LIV wants to be viewed as a serious golf tour with a serious relegation policy, then it should let play on the course decide who’s relegated.


Max Schreiber: NEUTRAL. Sure, it adds suspense to the final few events, but is anyone turning on a LIV event to watch Ian Poulter or Henrik Stenson? It’s not like that many people are watching to begin with

John Schwarb: NEUTRAL. This system is important for LIV Golf’s legitimacy but if Stenson gets relegated out is there another former major champion with some name recognition who will replace him? That still matters for this four-year-old league.   

More Golf Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
John Schwarb
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf