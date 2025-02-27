Florida Gator Billy Horschel Faces Off Against Actual Gator at PGA National
Billy Horschel was tasked with chasing a gator off the course during his opening round of the Cognizant Classic.
During the first round of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, a gator wandered onto the golf course, which isn't entirely unusual during the PGA Tour's Florida swing.
Unfortunately for the large reptile, there was another Gator already occupying that hole: Billy Horschel. The former University of Florida Gator fearlessly chased the gator off of the fairway and safely out of the way.
After wrangling the gator, Horschel continued his round, which turned out to be a pretty good one: he shot 66 (-5), good for T10 on the leaderboard with the afternoon wave still to come.
Published