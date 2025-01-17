Foresight's LINK System Combines Launch Monitor Data with Real-Time Course Conditions
Last month, Bushnell Foresight (Foresight) invited me to their San Diego headquarters to get a behind-the-scenes look at the brand and their latest tech. Not only did I get to hang out with their team, but I also had the chance to check out their new Foresight GC3, GC3S, and the Bushnell LPi Personal Launch Monitor. I also got to try their groundbreaking LINK-Enabled Technology, both in the simulator and out on the course. It was an amazing experience, and their latest release is one of the most innovative pieces of golf tech I've seen in a long time.
Foresight's Launch Monitors Lineup for 2025
- Foresight GC3: The newly refreshed GC3 is now simpler than ever - it's only available as a complete golf launch monitor package that tracks both ball and club data. You'll get everything in one box, including FSX simulator software, a handy sling bag, and a two-year warranty. They've also thrown in a year of GSPro access and a Bushnell Pro X3 LINK rangefinder. It's a straightforward package that's easy to understand, and it all comes at $6,999. You'll love that this comes with all the gaming and performance software you need to create your dream golf setup at home—and there's no subscription fee to worry about.
- Foresight GC3S: The GC3S marks Foresight's first launch monitor with a subscription model (that's where the "S" comes from). It's got all the same features as the GC3, including both ball and club data, but you'll get a lower upfront cost in exchange for a $499 yearly subscription - though your first year's free. It's similar to what you might remember as the Bushnell Launch Pro. The GC3S sweetens the deal by throwing in a Bushnell Pro X3 LINK rangefinder and comes with complete ball and club data tracking. You'll also get a year of GSPro access included. You can grab the GC3S for $3,799.
- Bushnell LPi: The "i" in Launch Pro LPi stands for "indoors," as this new golf launch monitor is designed specifically for indoor use. Unlike its siblings in the Foresight/Bushnell family, the LPi doesn't have a built-in display or battery. It's a streamlined indoor-only unit that'll save you money if that's how you plan to use it. You'll get both ball and club data with the LPi, but there's a catch: while the first year of FSX software is free, you'll need to pay $499 yearly for the Gold subscription after that. The LPi runs $2,799.
What is LINK-Enabled Technology?
Foresight has been a big player in the launch monitor industry for decades—you'll spot their GC Quad units all over tour event driving ranges. Golf nerds like you and me love using it as an indoor simulator, while golf fitters swear by Foresight's launch monitors for their data. With the release of their LINK-Enabled technology, you now can use the data from any Foresight or Bushnell launch monitor and connect it directly to your Bushnell rangefinder or GPS app to help manage your game and lower your scores.
The best part is that it's easy to use. Just hit three shots with each club in your golf bag while using Foresight's MyBag assessment in the Foresight app. The MyBag assessment looks at shot data for real-world use to determine carry distance and shot shape. If you don't like one of the shots, you can easily delete it, allowing you to pick the three that you like the best. When you're done, the MyBag assessment will automatically upload this data to your Foresight account, which syncs with the Bushnell app.
The magic happens when you're out on the course using a Bushnell LINK-Enabled laser rangefinder or the Bushnell GPS app. When looking through the rangefinder, you will see two new values, a personalized “Play As” distance on the right side of the display and a club recommendation on the left. The "Play As" distances aren’t just customized to your golf launch monitor data, but it also factors environmental conditions like slope, wind and temperature. When looking at the club recommendations, you'll see two options in the viewfinder (marked with +/-), letting you choose between a conservative or aggressive approach.
As for the Bushnell app, it will also provide you with “Today’s Distances,” which considers the outdoor weather conditions, and my personal favorite, the “Club Dispersion Patterns,” which show where you typically hit the ball with a specific club. This new system is so accurate that it will even tell you the right club to help you land your ball on the front or back of the green.
Foresight didn't just add LINK-Enabled Technology to their new personal launch monitors—they made sure it works with their older GC3 and Bushnell Launch Pro models. That's a great move that really shows how much they care about their customers.
Is LINK-Enabled Technology the Future of Golf?
After completing the MyBag assessment, I played a round at La Costa using the new Pro X3+ Link rangefinder and the Bushnell golf app. I was impressed. The MyBag process was easy, and I loved that I could delete shots to make sure I got three good ones that showed what each club could do.
What blew me away was how accurate the recommendations were when I hit the course—especially when I needed an extra club or two for shots over the lake, elevated greens and those massive bunkers. The LINK-Enabled tech delivers—its accuracy is spot-on, and it couldn't be easier to use. If you're serious about improving your golf game, you'll love getting detailed info and instant feedback. It's worth adding if it fits your budget.