Pro Golfer Gets Back-to-Back Aces at U.S. Senior Open

Lots of golfers can go their whole lives without getting a single hole in one. It's a pretty difficult thing to achieve, as it takes some skill and a whole lot of luck.

All that makes what Frank Bensel Jr. did Friday at the U.S. Senior Open in Newport, R.I., even more impressive. He didn't have just one hole in one. He had two. On back-to-back holes. He got his first one on the 184-yard fourth hole and then got his second one on the 203-yard fifth hole.

Not too shabby.

Have yourself a day, Frank Bensel Jr.!

