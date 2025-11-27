Golf Legend Fuzzy Zoeller, Two-Time Major Champion, Dies at 74
Fuzzy Zoeller, who won two major championships but later found himself embroiled in controversy due to a racially insensitive joke about Tiger Woods, passed away Thursday. He was 74.
WLKY in Louisville, near Zoeller’s home in New Albany, Ind., first reported his death, as did the Associated Press.
Zoeller remains the last player to win the Masters when playing the tournament in his first attempt, doing so in 1979 when he defeated Tom Watson and Ed Sneed in a sudden-death playoff.
He also won the 1984 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, defeating Greg Norman in an 18-hole playoff a day after waving a white flag from the 18th fairway, believing Norman had holed a long putt to beat him.
Zoeller won 10 times on the PGA Tour but was plagued by back issues. He also won twice on the PGA Tour Champions circuit for players 50 and older. He played his last Masters in 2009.
It was while being interviewed following the final round of the 1997 Masters by CNN, praising Woods who was on his way to a 12-shot victory in his first major triumph, that Zoeller said that words that sparked a lengthy controversy.
“So, you know what you guys do when he gets in here? You pat him on the back and say congratulations and enjoy it and tell him not serve fried chicken next year. Got it?,” he said.
Zoeller then smiled and as he walked away turned and said, “Or collard greens or whatever the hell they serve,” referring to the Champions Dinner where the winner selects the menu.
The racial trope was not aired for several days but caused significant backlash. As Woods reveled in his victory, he did not comment on Zoeller’s words for several more days until the two finally spoke, with Zoeller issuing an apology. A year later, they ended up grouped together during the second round of the tournament at Augusta National.
In a 2008 Golf Digest interview, Zoeller said, “I’ve cried many times. I've apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren’t a reflection of who I am. I have hundreds of friends, including people of color, who will attest to that. Still, I’ve come to terms with the fact that this incident will never, ever go away.”
A cause of death has not been reported yet.