2022 Players Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites, Sleeper Picks for TPC Sawgrass

There's value across the board as the best players in the world arrive at the PGA Tour's crown jewel.

If the Champion Course at PGA National was full of terrors for the PGA Tour players, Bay Hill was an outright bloodbath.

The leaderboard at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational was a “who’s who” of many of the world’s top players throughout the week, but a war of attrition prevented anyone from dominating the leaderboard on the final day. The player who made the least mistakes was, lucky enough, our favorite, Scottie Scheffler. The likes of Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel and Gary Woodland all stumbled to allow Scheffler to claim his second win of the season.

Scheffler took us off the schneid in the winner’s circle but mid-range pick Jason Kokrak and sleeper Lanto Griffin just missed out on finishing in the top-20.

We now head up to Ponte Vedra Beach for what some people consider the year’s “5th Major,” the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The loaded field includes 47 of the world’s top 50 players. Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Harris English will be missing. The penal Pete Dye layout has created an eclectic group of winners over the years, so this is one of the harder weeks of the year to handicap a winner.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is world No. 1 Jon Rahm at +1200. To follow are reigning Open Champion Collin Morikawa and defending champion Justin Thomas at +1400. To close out the notables are 2019 champion Rory McIlroy and Arnold Palmer Invitational contender Viktor Hovland at +2000.

For our favorite, we’re going to take the value in Hideki Matsuyama at +2800. If we remember correctly, Matsuyama shredded TPC Sawgrass with a first-round 63 in 2020 before play was halted because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, Matsuyama is second in this season’s FedEx Cup standings and has not finished outside the top-40 in his last seven events, which includes two wins. In his last 24 rounds at TPC Sawgrass, he ranks in the top-10 in strokes gained: ball striking, approach, tee-to-green and total. The reigning Masters champion should be full of confidence in Ponte Vedra this week.

For a mid-range pick, Billy Horschel at +4500 is good value. Prior to last week’s runner-up performance at Bay Hill, Horschel posted three straight top-20s and has not finished worse than T-36 since the new year. Last week, his iron play was on display finishing fifth in strokes gained: approach. His history at TPC Sawgrass is not eye-popping, but the resident of nearby Jacksonville Beach has not been in better form heading into his tour's Super Bowl.

For a deep sleeper, we’re looking at Alex Noren at +11000. Noren has won 10 times on the DP World Tour, and it seems he’s rounding back into some of that previous form. In six straight starts, Noren has improved in strokes gained: approach, which is always a recipe for success at TPC Sawgrass. He finished T5 at the Honda Classic and T6 at the WM Phoenix Open just prior. In four appearances at the Players, he has a T17 and a solo 10th to his name. Look for Noren to continue the momentum this week.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 2

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 2

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Jon Rahm +1200

Collin Morikawa +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Viktor Hovland +2000

Rory McIlroy +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Scottie Scheffler +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Xander Schauffele +2800

Dustin Johnson +3300

Daniel Berger +3300

Cameron Smith +3300

Shane Lowry +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Brooks Koepka +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Will Zalatoris +4000

Billy Horschel +4500

Joaquin Niemann +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Louis Oosthuizen +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Talor Gooch +5000

Tony Finau +5500

Paul Casey +6000

Webb Simpson +6600

Max Homa +6600

Cameron Young +6600

Tommy Fleetwood +6600

Abraham Ancer +6600

Gary Woodland +6600

Marc Leishman +6600

Sergio Garcia +7000

Chris Kirk +7000

Russell Henley +8000

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Jason Kokrak +8000

Jason Day +8000

Justin Rose +9000

Brian Harman +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Alex Noren +11000

Harold Varner +12500

Seamus Power +12500

Lee Westwood +12500

Patrick Reed +12500

Bubba Watson +12500

Cameron Tringale +12500

Maverick McNealy +12500

Thomas Pieters +12500

Ian Poulter +12500

Aaron Wise +15000

Lanto Griffin +15000

Sebastian Munoz +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Lucas Herbert +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Mito Pereira +15000

Ryan Palmer +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Erik Van Rooyen +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

Matthew Wolff +15000

Keegan Bradley +15000

Matt Jones +15000

Luke List +15000

Sepp Straka +17500