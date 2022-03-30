Valero Texas Open: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for TPC San Antonio

In the final tune-up before Augusta, we recommend looking to players who have played TPC San Antonio well in the past.

At +6000, past champion Brendan Steele could make some noise into the weekend. Eoin Clarke | Golffile

Match play is generally volatile, yet last week the final four came down to three very dependable faces at Austin Country Club.

2017 champion Dustin Johnson, 2019 champion Kevin Kisner and last year’s runner-up Scottie Scheffler arrived on Sunday to battle it out with Canadian Corey Conners. In the end, the trophy landed in the hands of Texas-native and hottest player on Tour right now, Scheffler, who redeemed last year’s close match with Billy Horschel and not only walked away victorious, but is now the No. 1 player in the world.

We bought into the randomness of match play and unfortunately our picks Justin Thomas, Russell Henley and Keith Mitchell did not make it out of their groups. We’ll look for a return to normal service in San Antonio.

In the final tune-up prior to the Masters, the Tour heads down the road to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open. This will also be the final chance for some notable players (Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley and others) to qualify for next week’s "Tradition Unlike Any Other.” The 7,500-yard course favors those who can hit the long ball, but also maneuver their way through spring winds. If the conditions are favorable, we should see the winner approach 20-under-par.

According to SI Sportsbook, world No. 9 Rory McIlroy is the favorite as he looks for a solid week of preparation for the one major that has eluded him. He's at +800. Next is defending champion Jordan Spieth at +1400, followed by the aforementioned Conners and defending Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama at +1800. To close out the notables is Abraham Ancer at +2000 coming off a good week in Austin.

For our favorite, we must look at last year’s defending champion Jordan Spieth at +1400. Early April has become his time to shine, and he always enjoys playing in his home state of Texas. Outside of last year’s win, Spieth owns eight top-10 finishes and another victory in this event. Spieth did not get out of his match-play group last week, but a return to normal stroke-play should get the positive juices flowing. Certainly a “horse for the course” in this situation and we believe the friendly confines should do him well.

For a midrange pick, Keegan Bradley at +4000 is enticing. Last week, Bradley did not get out of his group or win a match but halved two of the three for a decent showing. Prior to his missed cut at the Valspar Championship, Bradley had not missed a cut in the new year, including two recent showings of T-11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T-5 at the Players. Now he heads to a place where over the past 24 rounds he ranks top-5 in strokes gained: opportunities gained, off-the-tee and ball-striking, all key statistics to excel at TPC San Antonio. With motivation to play next week in Augusta, Ga., look for Bradley to contend.

For a high sleeper, we’re going to follow the steam on Brendan Steele at +6000. Despite missing the cut in five straight events to begin 2022, he seems to have found something these past few weeks. Steele finished T-26 at Bay Hill and T-13 at TPC Sawgrass and now arrives at a place he’s thrived. In his past 24 rounds, he ranks second in strokes gained: off-the-tee at this event. Steele has the driving game to set himself up for success on a course that requires it. One of Steele’s three victories on Tour came here in 2011, so he knows how to win and if his putter can get hot for just one week, he’ll surely be high on the leaderboard come Sunday.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 20

Winners: 2

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 2

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

