2022 Valspar Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites, Sleeper Picks for Innisbrook Resort

Five of the world's top-10 players arrive in Palm Harbor after a hectic week at the Players Championship, but we prefer to look elsewhere on the board.

At +3000, Abraham Ancer will look to heat up his season this week at Innisbrook. Golffile | Fran Caffrey

Amid a sodden and wacky week at the Players, so much was up for grabs, yet it all ended up in familiar hands.

The week saw a multitude of contenders, some of whom we’re familiar with each week and many trying to kickstart their season. However, one of the most consistent players on Tour in recent years, Cam Smith aka “The Mullet,” used his unrivaled short game and an absolute dart on the famed 17th hole in Monday’s final round to capture his biggest victory. A visit with the water on 18 still could not deny Smith, now second in the FedEx Cup standings and a favorite to add a major to his resume sooner than later.

As for the picks, they were as convoluted as the weather last week. Favorite Hideki Matsuyama dropped out due to injury before play began, mid-range pick Billy Horschel withdrew midway through his third round and sleeper Alex Noren just missed a top-20 finish, so we hope you tapped into the top-30 and top-40 markets for him.

We end the Florida Swing down in Palm Harbor, Florida, for the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. Like all the Sunshine State layouts prior to this week, the Copperhead Course is one of the sternest tests on Tour. In the last eight years, the winning score has only surpassed 10 under par twice. It is perhaps because the closing three holes are the some of the most unforgiving in the country and infamously known as “The Snake Pit.” Conquer the pit each day, and you’ll be in contention.

According to SI Sportsbook, the favorite is ball-striking wizard Justin Thomas at +1000. To follow are reigning British Open champion Collin Morikawa and Norwegian star Viktor Hovland at +1100. Next up is Dustin Johnson, coming off a closing-round 63 at the Players, at +1400. To close out the notables is world No. 9 Xander Schauffele at +2000.

Instead of giving you a favorite this week, we’re going to provide two high mid-range players offering more value.

The first is Mexican star Abraham Ancer at +3000. Ancer flew under the radar last week because he did not miss the cut nor did he ever get into real contention. Ancer has had middling results after a solid fall performance, but the Copperhead Course should suit his eye. It is not a bomber’s layout and creativity will be needed. Ancer is one of the world’s best-ball strikers and ranks in the top-30 in putting average. To set up his elite approach game, he also ranks seventh in driving accuracy, which will be paramount to contend at all. Ancer finished fifth here last year, so look for him to seriously contend again this week.

The second is Jason Kokrak at +3300, another player who had a lackluster week at the Players, but still managed to make the cut amid the randomness. Kokrak has not only played his best golf over the past two seasons, but he loves the Copperhead Course. He has made the cut six out of his last seven trips here, which includes five top-15s and a runner-up performance in 2019. In his last 24 rounds in Palm Harbor, Kokrak ranks in the top-3 in each key strokes-gained metric: tee-to-green, ball striking, approach, off-the-tee and total. With two-time winner Paul Casey off the board after withdrawing Tuesday, there is no better horse for the course this year.

For a deep sleeper, we’re going with a guy who is coming in without all The Players baggage in Adam Svensson at +12500. The once Canadian wonderkid has shown flashes of his potential this year with a seventh-place finish at The Sony Open and a T9 at The Honda Classic. The most recent performance at PGA National is one that catches our eye because the Champion course also has a tough closing stretch of three holes and favors crafty ball-strikers. Svensson just added Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie, Tim Tucker, to his bag and it seems like the two of have hit it off as well. He’s made seven of his last 10 cuts and we would be shocked if he doesn’t make it this week as well.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Events: 18

Winners: 2

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 2

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Justin Thomas +1000

Viktor Hovland +1100

Collin Morikawa +1100

Dustin Johnson +1400

Xander Schauffele +2000

Louis Oosthuizen +2200

Sam Burns +2200

Tyrrell Hatton +2200

Brooks Koepka +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Shane Lowry +2500

Abraham Ancer +3000

Jason Kokrak +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Bubba Watson +5000

Gary Woodland +5000

Alex Noren +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Jason Day +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Russell Knox +6000

Webb Simpson +6000

Adam Hadwin +6000

Kevin Kisner +6000

Brian Harman +6600

Cameron Tringale +6600

Harold Varner +6600

Mackenzie Hughes +6600

Aaron Wise +6600

Sebastian Munoz +7000

Denny McCarthy +7500

Bernd Wiesberger +8000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Matthias Schwab +9000

Jhonattan Vegas +9000

Martin Kaymer +10000

Patton Kizzire +10000

Francesco Molinari +10000

C.T. Pan +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Adam Svensson +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Doc Redman +12500

Joel Dahmen +12500

Alex Smalley +12500

Martin Laird +12500

Charley Hoffman +12500

Sam Ryder +12500

Carlos Ortiz +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Brendon Todd +12500

Scott Stallings +12500

Danny Willett +12500

Stewart Cink +15000

Zach Johnson +15000

Nate Lashley +15000

Vaughn Taylor +15000

John Huh +15000

Branden Grace +15000

Troy Merritt +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Chad Ramey +15000

Pat Perez +15000

Adam Long +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Danny Lee +15000

Sahith Theegala +15000

Brandon Wu +15000

Matthew NeSmith +15000