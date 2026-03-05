Whether you walk or ride, prefer classic or sneaker, spikes or spikeless, your favorite brands keep innovating footwear performance and style so you can have it all. Janice Ferguson takes a look at spring’s new golf shoe releases for men and women that are packed with cool tech details.

SI Golf’s Spring Shoe Roundup

Golf shoes over $200

Nike Air Max 95G, $210

Courtesy of Nike

The timeless lifestyle Air Max classic we’ve known for decades comes to the course in a golf shoe version. While maintaining the DNA of the original, there’s plenty of familiar Air Max features that are fit for the links.

Both the heel and forefoot sport bouncy Nike Air cushioning for optimal comfort.

The original Air Max ’95 lacing system was an innovative take on traditional laces making it easy to put on and take off while also letting you personalize your fit.

The upper is made of synthetic leather, which is waterproof and easy to clean.

The rubber-lugged outsole provides torsional support in the base and reliable traction.

The golf-right collar height, shape and foam offer all-day comfort for both swinging and walking.

Available in three colors for men and women, plus a special edition version, nike.com.

G/Fore MG4+ O2 G/Lock, $225

Courtesy G/Fore

This new version takes the athletic design and comfort of the best selling MG4+ and amplifies it to bolster performance with innovative sole design creating intense grip critical to balance and perfecting your swing.

G/Lock technology cleats with replaceable Tour Flex Pro Softspikes for optimal traction.

Locked-in stability with external heel counter offer balance and steadiness through your golf swing.

Responsive auxetic lattice midsole and sidewall for further foot support.

Fully padded mesh interior lining for cushion comfort, and machine washable removable insoles.

Made with water repellent TPU and a gradient accent wrapping around the shoe.

Available for men and women, in several colorways/patterns, spiked and spikeless, gfore.com.

J. Lindeberg Vent 500 KN, $225

Courtesy of J. Lindeberg

The new season-updated Vent merges a contemporary sneaker aesthetic with elite on-course performance. It’s a modern essential designed to transition seamlessly from the fairways to the city streets.

Engineered with a precision knit upper offers unparalleled lightweight flexibility and maximum breathability.

Seam-sealed technology on the uppers provides waterproofing.

A responsive cushioned midsole ensures all-day comfort.

The high-traction outsole for the stability required of a powerful swing.

OrthoLite insoles and microfiber tongue add to the comfort required for all-day wear.

Available in four knit and six solid material colors for men and women, jlindebergusa.com.

Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow, $250

Courtesy of Sun Day Red

Developed through Tiger Woods’s extensive experience and insight, this premium spiked golf shoe is built on a singular obsession: the connection between golfer and ground. Every detail serves the athlete.

Premium full-grain waterproof leather upper.

Plain toe Blucher construction that allows for wider adjustment.

High-density foam added in the collar, heel and tongue for added comfort.

Proprietary EVA with a 6 mm heel-to-toe drop, providing stable and secure foot placement.

High-density TPU outsole with full ground contact plate, nine-cleat configuration and removable Pulsar Soft Spikes.

Available in three colors, sundayred.com.

Ecco Biom C5, $270

Courtesy of Ecco

Newly upgraded for the spring/summer 2026 lineup, the Biom C5 blends Ecco’s pioneering hybrid technologies with modern styling that delivers performance-driven comfort for golfers.

Performance leather is combined with a new, soft, padded mesh tongue and sporty print details.

BOA fit system delivers micro-adjustable precision fit, engineered to perform in the toughest conditions.

Gore-Tex Surround for 100 percent waterproof protection and 360-degree breathability.

Natural motion technology brings you closer to the ground for stability, control and walking comfort.

A new outsole delivers performance stability and multi-directional traction in every part of the course and in all conditions.

Available in three colors, us.ecco.com.

Duca del Cosma Rimini, $199

Courtesy of Duca del Cosma

Style meets performance with a sleek, sporty design and advanced features, the Rimini delivers comfort and support to elevate your game.

Crafted from a high-frequency welded TPU that’s laminated to a waterproof-coated knit mesh for lightweight durability and breathability.

A waterproof bootie system keeps feet dry while Insite ArchRelief and mesh lining ensure comfort and airflow.

The athletic Airplay Roma spikeless outsole, paired with a lightweight EVA midsole, provide stability, shock absorption and energy rebound.

A comfort last offers optimal fit, all-day cushioning and minimal foot fatigue.

Available in two colors, ducadelcosma.us.

Lambda Ferrara Camo, $342

Courtesy of Lambda Golf

Innovative patented technologies create a handmade classic golf shoe with a design and construction that provides golfers with a solid stand while remaining flexible, lightweight, and extremely comfortable.

European waterproof prime leather upper with an aquastop inlay breathable membrane for guaranteed waterproof.

Cork-covered footbed is 100% natural, biodegradable, recyclable and renewable material for extra comfort.

Spikeless golf outsole with flexible full TPU grip tread is lightweight and flexible.

Hybrid construction is suitable for golf and streetwear.

One-year waterproof warranty. Available in white and blue camo, lambdagolf.com.

Golf shoes under $200

Adidas Adipower 26, $140

Courtesy of adidas

Built for performance, these golf shoes deliver a grounded feel with every swing by combining traction, stability and comfort for confident play.

The Adipower sole is shaped and configured to give you traction everywhere on the course.

An extended power plane provides more stability while the Repetitor midsole produces a consistent level of energy return for repeat swing performance.

Durable waterproof premium leather upper.

Geofit heel pods offer targeted cushioning and secure support.

Thinteck golf cleats deliver reliable grip and help create a stable platform.

Available in two colors, adidas.com.

Puma Ignite Elevate 2 Tour, $150

Courtesy of Puma

Unlock style and performance with the latest spiked evolution of Elevate. Featuring the same impressive technologies and design elements as the original, this model introduces exciting new color options in both spiked and spikeless.

Ignite Foam runs the full length of the sole for enhanced comfort and energy return.

FloatPlate mid-foot shank provides stability while a TPU PWRSaddle and EXOShell upper lock down the foot for maximum control and performance.

Semi-translucent carbon rubber outsole with more than 100 traction lugs for traction in all types of turf and weather conditions.

EXOShell waterproof upper keeps feet dry while delivering the breathable comfort of a mesh shoe.

One-year waterproof guarantee. Six colors, pumagolf.com.

Skechers Blade Tour SI, $165

Courtesy of Skechers

Signature innovations meet superior on-course comfort to create a go-to golf shoe choice for golfers who demand top-tier equipment and unwavering focus.

The slip-on design features premium Clarino uppers that deliver a durable leather-like feel with water resistance.

Removable insole molds to the foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion.

Hyper Burst Pro is a highly responsive, ultra-lightweight, long-lasting and resilient insole.

Replaceable Softspikes for maximum grip, featuring a Tour Flex Pro system.

Patented Arch Fit insole system with podiatrist-certified arch support, developed with 20 years of data and 120,000 unweighted foot scans.

One-year waterproof warranty. Four colors for men and women, skechers.com.

Cole Haan GrandPro All-Day, $175

Courtesy of Cole Haa

This shoe is designed to elevate your game on and off the course. Start your day off with a quick round and don’t worry about changing your shoes—this model has peak performance that’s course-ready and a comfort level that’s ready to play all day.

Waterproof polyester, TPU and leather uppers.

Signature light-as-air design.

Next-level EnergyFeel foam for springy cushioning in every step.

Spikeless rubber outsoles provide grip on the green or sidewalk.

The Polyurethane footbed is removable for cleaning.

Available in three colors for men and women, colehaan.com.

Payntr Reserve Classic Tour RS, $180

Courtesy of Payntr

Part of a trio of style releases in the Reserve Classic Collection, the Tour RS is the flagship model designed for players who demand elite performance stability and traction with long-lasting comfort. A women’s version launches late spring.

Clarino Trivela microfiber upper for lightweight support and flexibility.

Breathable waterproof membrane with sealed bottom gasket.

Ariaprene tongue and bootie for superior foot lockdown and stability.

TPU outsole with Fast Twist insert system for multidirectional traction.

PMXNitrogen-plus footbed for responsive cushioning.

PMXFoam midsole and PMXSpeed PLT performance platform.

Available in two colors, payntrgolf.com.

Under Armour Drive Pro Clone, $180

Courtesy of Under Armour

The new Drive Pro Clone is biomechanically engineered and lab-tested to provide the traction, and diagonal/lateral support your feet need for natural swing power.

Adaptive upper with soft microfiber layer molds to foot for a customized fit.

Swing support system provides traction, dual-foam cushioning and lockdown lacing.

Swing support strap in the upper for biomechanically correct lock-in.

Energy-returning HOVR foam and supportive cushioning guides natural motion of the foot.

S3 spikes designed with Softspikes for directional traction.

Outsole has flex grooves, secondary traction and TPU up the side for added support.

One-year waterproof warranty. Four colors, underarmour.com.

FootJoy Pro/SL, $185

Courtesy of FootJoy

Reimagined with direct input from Tour professionals, the iconic golf shoe returns with a bold new look, and its been redesigned to offer more feel, greater traction, and better performance.

Z-Tec upper provides targeted flexibility and stability.

ARCTrax/SL outsole is Tour-rated for traction.

StratoFoam heel crash pad for all-day walking comfort.

3D-molded padded ankle collar with breathable mesh lining.

Forefoot nylon spring plate maximizes energy return.

Updated Vantage last design provides athletic profile and wider toe box.

Two-year waterproof guarantee. Two colors for men and women, footjoy.com.

Peter Millar Drift Hybrid, $198

Courtesy of Peter Millar

A true hybrid, the latest version of the Drift is shaped by a supple leather upper and a style design that moves with you from golf course to daily life.

100% leather upper with polyester lining.

Fully taped seams augment a highly water-resistant design.

The nubby outsole can be worn on and off the golf course.

Finished with a Blucher-style closure defined as an open-laced style where the eyelet tabs are stitched on top of a single-piece vamp allowing them to open wider for easier entry.

A reinforced toe adds durability and long wearability.

Available in three colors plus a knit style, petermillar.com.

True Linkswear AntiGravity, $199

Courtesy of True Linkswear

The all-new PBAX powered golf shoe has explosive energy return and ultra responsive cushioning. PBAX is a revolutionary foam that originated in aerospace and adopted in running to fight fatigue, improve comfort and elevate performance.

PBAX Superfoam offers up to 50% more energy return and 30% less weight than traditional EVA midsoles.

Signature low-drop construction, natural-width toe box and antimicrobial insert.

New full-length nylon speedboard for increased stability and responsiveness.

Recycled Ripstop upper, TPU mudguard and perforated tongue for increased heat dissipation.

Versatile on- and off-course tread.

One-year waterproof guarantee. Five colors for men and women, truelinkswear.com

Après Golf

For post-round recovery or a casual, warm weather par-3 outing.

Hari Mari Scouts Flip Flops, $85

Courtesy of Hari Mari

A classic men's flip flop—elevated. Crafted with premium materials, Scout is your soon-to-be new favorite. You’ll want to slip these leather sandals on after a long day on the golf course or for a quick trip to the beach. Available in five colors, harimari.com.

OluKai Ulele Golf Sandal, $100

Courtesy of OluKai

This sandal combines golf performance features with laid-back comfort. Designed for putting and chipping practice or a casual nine holes, it offers a secure, non-slip footbed and a spikeless outsole for grip. Available in four colors, olukai.com.

Birkenstock Arizona, $139.95

Courtesy of Birkenstock

The contoured footbeds have the comfort, firm foundation and arch support to help recuperate from all activities that can lead to foot fatigue. Available in several styles and colors for men, women and youth, birkenstock.com.

