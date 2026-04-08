6 Can’t-Miss Masters-Themed Items to Buy This Week

Paul Liberatore is the founder of Golfers Authority, which reviews the world's best golf products and gear.

Let's be honest, nothing fires us up quite like Masters week. Every year, the hype just builds until that first tee shot at Augusta.

And you already know what comes with all that excitement, right?

The gear drops.

Hey, golf's always been about the merch, and wherever there's buzz, brands are going to take a swing. The Masters is no exception.

This year's crop of Masters-themed gear is worth your attention. Some talented designers have teamed up with top brands to put out products that aren't just slapping a green jacket logo on everything they've created, but instead are pieces that are genuinely clever, stylish and fun to own.

So if you've been eyeing something for a buddy or just want to treat yourself (no judgment here, we've all been there), stick around. Here is the short list of favorite Masters-inspired golf items of 2026.

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The Season Opener Collection by Vessel Golf

Vessel Season Opener | Paul Liberatore

Vessel absolutely nailed it with their limited-edition Season Opener Collection. (And you can win this bag by entering an SI Golf sweepstakes for free!) The lineup includes some of their best-selling bags, the Prime 2.0 Staff, Player V Pro and Lux Stand, all wrapped in a rich seasonal green with sharp gold accents and that signature crosshatch texture they're known for. They've also added the PrimeX 2.0 Backpack to complete the set.

What I love most about this drop is how well it captures what Vessel's all about. Nothing here feels over the top or in your face. Instead, you're getting a clean, sophisticated design where every little detail just oozes quality. It doesn't try too hard, and that's exactly why it works. If you want a bag that looks incredible out on the course without being obnoxious, the Season Opener Collection is a no-brainer.

The Magnolia Antigravity+ LE by TRUE Linkswear

True Antigravity+ LE | TRUE Linkswear

If you've ever played a round during magnolia season, you know it just hits different. That's the whole feel behind the limited-edition Magnolia colorway of the Antigravity+ LE . TRUE borrowed Pebax® technology from the running world, so these things feel ridiculously light from the moment you step on the first tee. They've also built in a brand-new aggressive TPU spikeless outsole that gives you serious grip without any extra bulk. It's the same ergonomic, ultra-comfortable fit you'd expect, but now it's wrapped in a look that tips its cap to the Masters. Fair warning, they're only making a limited run, so don't sleep on these if you want a pair.

Smokin’ Azaleas by Devereux Golf

Smokin' Aces by Devereux Golf | Devereux Golf

If you're looking for Masters week gear that nails the vibe without trying too hard, Devereux's "Smokin' Azaleas" collection pretty much hits it out of the park. It's fun, it's got edge but everything still feels classy. The whole capsule takes its cues from Augusta, storied traditions, but flips them with a bit of attitude. The star of the show? Their "Smokin' Azaleas" skeleton is a bony dude with a cigarette hanging from his lips, chilling on the fairway. It's a nod to slowing down, being present and remembering that golf's supposed to be enjoyed, not stressed over. Don't sleep on this one; they've kept quantities limited across the board, so once it's gone, it's gone.

The Augusta Collection by Pins & Aces

Mower - Driver Cover | Pins & Aces

If you're a Masters superfan, you'll want to check out Pins & Aces and their new Augusta Collection . They've gone all out for the first major of the year, loading up a massive lineup with azalea prints, pimento-inspired patterns and hibiscus designs across everything they sell. My favorite has to be the mowers on the headcovers—classic! Whether you're looking to deck out your bag or your wardrobe, they've got something that'll let you rep the Masters in style. The designs are fun and creative without taking themselves too seriously, making the whole collection a solid pick for anyone who loves watching the tournament as much as playing the game.

Tiger Headcover by Daphne’s Headcovers, aka “Frank”

Daphne's Frank Headcover | Daphne's Headcovers

You can't talk golf headcovers without bringing up the Tiger; it's probably the most recognizable one out there. Daphne's nailed the design back in 1997, and Tiger Woods put it on the map by rocking it on Tour ever since. They hand-sew each one with premium materials and stitching that's four times tougher than your average shirt, so it's built to handle whatever your golf bag throws at it. The realistic fur and lifelike details give it serious shelf appeal, but don't let the plush look fool you; it’s weather-resistant and Tour-proven. It’s still hard to watch the Masters without thinking of Tiger , and nobody should shop for animal headcovers without checking out Daphne's first.

The Azalea Collection by Johnnie-O

Azalea Collection | Courtesy of Johnnie-O

Johnnie-O's "Azalea Collection" has blown up this year it's nearly triple the size of what they dropped last season, and now it covers both men's and women's apparel and accessories. The printed polos from the men's line steal the show, featuring designs like pimento cheese sandwiches and, naturally, azaleas. If you're the kind of golfer who loves the game but doesn't need to act like you're on Tour, this is what you want in your closet.

Augusta Energy, Year-Round Style

That wraps up our roundup of the sharpest, most creative, and flat-out best-looking gear inspired by the Masters for 2026. We're obsessed with this tournament, and we'll jump at any chance to bring a little Augusta magic into our everyday game.

More Masters coverage from Sports Illustrated