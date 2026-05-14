Major Shopping: Here’s What Fans are Buying at the PGA Championship

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Walking inside the front door at the 50,000-square-foot PGA merchandise pavilion, you first see a DJ—not Dustin Johnson, but a guy who is mixing music.

He’s useful here, drowning out the sounds of serious shopping.

Here's the PGA Shops DJ ... now go buy a shirt. | John Schwarb/Sports Illustrated

When a major comes to your town for the first time in 13 years (Merion, U.S. Open, 2013) and the PGA Championship is back for the first time in 64 years (1962), that begs for a shirt, hat or a tchotchkes. Or all the things.

The sprawling pavilion—officially called “The PGA Shops,” which sounds less intimidating—brings virtually every major brand in golf under one roof to move product adorned with the 2026 Aronimink PGA logo and any number of odes to golf, Philadelphia, freedom, the Eagles, the Phillies and the highways fans drove to get here.

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Nike is listed as the official outfitter but other brands on the floor include FootJoy, Cutter & Buck, adidas, Dunning, Johnnie-O, Greg Norman, Under Armour, Ralph Lauren RLX, Peter Millar, Vineyard Vines, Fairway & Greene, Levelwear, lululemon, Ahead, Barstool, Straight Down and B. Draddy. We may have missed a couple—again, it’s 50,000 square feet.

And here’s what caught our eye from the massive selection.

Hats, hats and more hats

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John Schwarb/Sports Illustrated

Big-letter hats have been a hot-button issue in golf with some straying into the absurd, but can you go wrong when the lettering is the host city?

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The synergy of golf and the local ballclub is outstanding. And right on cue, the Phillies were back above .500 at press time.

Playing to the crowd with eagles and Liberty bells

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The Aronimink clubhouse, a Philadelphia Eagle holding a cheesesteak and a flag, walking toward the hole on a shirt with the event, year and location. Covering all the bases.

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The old-timey golf guy with a ball for a head on a green shirt adorned with “Philly” is another no-brainer.

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The Liberty Bell isn’t hard to find in the PGA Shops.

I am contractually obligated to mention this brand

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My two daughters are not moved by regular Dad golf clothes but now that they know lululemon has a toe in the sport, they want all the pictures (taking pictures is also cheaper). The athleisure company's space near the middle of the PGA Shops will be cleaned out by Sunday—I’ve seen it before.

The best of the rest

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Riddell mini helmets are a nice touch, in Eagles green with the PGA logo on one side and "City of Champions" with the other, paying homage to Aronimink's two PGA years in 1962 and this year.

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My youngest daughter loves puzzles and this 1,000-piece puzzle features the PGA's official poster.

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The Stanley drinking bottle craze is still going strong, in all sizes, styles and colors.

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A commemorative glass has key city and state insignias plus “Drink Your Wooder” in the local dialect. IYKYK.

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This driver headcover is Philadelphia through and through, including pretzels, Independence Hall and Rocky Balboa.

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These small desk caddies from Swag Golf pay homage to the championship and America’s 250th birthday.

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Not sure when oversized golf balls became a thing but I’ve seen them for several years in golf merch tents.

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