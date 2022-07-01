Summertime Heat? This Cool and Stylish Apparel Is All You Need

From head to toe, Morning Read's Janice Ferguson offers a wide selection of apparel that will help any golfer stay comfortable on — and off — the course.

Bring on the heat. Summertime is here, along with all the golf wardrobe essentials to go with the season — designed to keep you cool and dry on the golf course and beyond.

Get your backyard BBQ, 18-hole, beach-vibe, lazy days of summer outfits ready to roll for the warmest season of the year.

Tops

Coasty polo by Palm Golf Company features a versatile spandex fabric blend that is breathable, comfortable, offering all the attributes you need in a performance top. Carefully crafted and designed to get through all parts of the day. The palm tree logo will add to a beachy vacation state of mind. Retail: $74.99.

Fairmont long sleeve t-shirt by Fiori Golf features a repeat botanical plumeria flower graphic logo down the sleeves for a casual, wear-anywhere wardrobe staple. Summer is the time to refresh your white t-shirt collection and the pre-shrunk 100 percent Supima cotton fabric is a go-to for soft comfort. Fiori means flower in Italian and was created as a homage to the simplistic beauty found in nature. Retail: $48.

Shop: The latest apparel in our online store.

Bottoms

Five-O knit short by Radmor Golf has a blend of cotton and elastane which provides stretchy comfort and performance where its needed most. The timeless style and classic construction are combined with a tailored fit to make the Five-O your favorite short ever. There is an eight-inch inseam, structured waistband, six belt loops, hidden zipper pockets and hidden ball back pocket. Retail: $98.

Pleat Front skort from Renwick Golf is the perfect combination of timeless and trendy. Pleats only in the front, this is a flattering silhouette in a performance fabric. Core colors tie back to Renwick’s polos and layers. Works for tennis as well. 16 ½-inch length, interior bike shorts, waistband seam pocket, made from polyester/spandex. Retail: $85.

Shop: The latest apparel in our online store.

Light Layer

Core Hooded vest by Solo Golf is a versatile layering piece to keep in your golf bag in case you get caught in a summer downpour. Solo took a timeless classic and put its own spin on it with high neckline that creates a structured, athletic look while the built-in hood gives it a sleek and sporty finish. Made for golf, the vest has a DWR outer layer, moisture-wicking midlayer and micro-fleece liner. Retail: $160.

Summer Floral Bomber jacket from Foray Golf is equal parts fashion and sport. Made of technical four-way stretch neoprene and trimmed with contrast Bordeaux and white braid trim. There are dual front zipper pockets and shaped seams for a contour fit, plus stretch bottom hem and cuffs for comfort. Made in the USA by a women-owned factory. Retail: $200.

Shop: The latest women's outerwear in our online store.

Dress

The Jumbo Jet dress from Chervo is the ‘little black dress’ for golf made with soft-touch, piquet fabric that has comfort and performance benefits featuring quick drying Dry-Matic and Sunblock Tech fabrics. Throw on a pair of sandals and cardigan for easy transition to post round activities.

Retail: $176.

Headwear

Dri-Fit Reversible Bucket hat by Nike gives you two looks in one with a floral print and a solid so you can switch up your look to match your style. Dri-Fit technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. The woven fabric stretches for a personalized fit, and wide brim delivers 360 degrees of coverage.Retail: $35.

Sal crochet bucket hat from GiGi Pip is a playful, packable hat that can be styled with ease. Crocheted with paper straw that’s flexible enough to pack and durable enough to take on all your leisurely golf outings, bike rides, and beach walks.

Retail: $56.

Golf Shoes

M Golf Tray hybrid shoe by Ecco has a minimalistic sneaker design that can be enjoyed on and off the course. The durable, textured leather is made with a water-saving technique and treated with water-repellent to help keep your foot dry and comfortable. The outsole offers multi-directional traction with slightly larger cleats in high-abrasion areas, and a lightweight sole provides cushioning and flexibility. Retail: $170.

Shop: The latest Ecco shoes in our online shop — Women | Men

Kawela women’s golf shoes from OluKai is made for long walks down the fairway. This lightweight and sporty sneaker has all the comfort you need. It’s crafted with water and stain resistant materials, and an all-new cushioned midsole that support your feet round after round. There’s also a dual-density anatomical PU artwork footbed, classic lace fastening, and wet grip rubber outsoles with multi-directional traction spikeless design. Retail: $150.

After you get those new golf kicks, take care of them with Reshoevn8r’s shoe care products that include sneaker wipes, water + stain repellent and deodorizer which is especially needed in summer months. Reshoevn8r's YouTube channel has amassed over 1 million followers with their weekly cleaning tutorials and sneaker customs and restorations by brand ambassador, Vick Almighty. Retail: Prices vary for an array of products.

Shop: Find your ideal golf shoe in our online shop — Women | Men

Accessory

MoneyPenny belt bag by Calliope Golf is not your mama's fanny pack. Keep your essentials and valuables well within reach during a golf round, running errands or traveling on vacation with this functional and fashionable new staple/essential. Choose from eight color combinations to complement any outfit. Retail: $68.

Shop: Browse the latest golf accessories in our online shop