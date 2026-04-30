As collaborations go with golf resorts, one can’t do much better than teaming up with the Home of Golf.

TravisMathew is the official apparel partner of St. Andrews Links, the company which manages seven public golf courses in Scotland including the Old Course (to quantify the history in a different way, its New Course opened in 1895). At first glance one might cock an eyebrow at how the most enduring golf property in the world teamed up with a Huntington Beach, Calif.-based company, but the partnership endures including a 2022 retail store overlooking the 18th green at the Old Course.

And another chapter is here with the release of the newest collection in their collab , a full line of clothing blending contemporary style with, well, the 600 years of history that only St. Andrews Links can boast.

The suite includes polos, outerwear, T-shirts, footwear and accessories designed for on- and off-course versatility. TravisMathew signature looks pair with heritage-inspired details and tartan accents featuring the new St. Andrews Links Old Course logo, introduced following a 2025 brand refresh.

A number of polos designed for versatility are part of the new collection. | Courtesy of TravisMathew

“St. Andrews Links represents one of the highest standards in golf, shaped by its history, culture, and lasting influence,” said Leif Sunderland, TravisMathew’s chief marketing officer. “With each collection, we look for new ways to respect that legacy for the modern player, as this year brings the latest chapter of St. Andrews Links to life through the refreshed Old Course logo across the collection. This assortment is our most refined expression yet, bringing together heritage details and performance innovation in a way that respects where the game has been and reflects how it is played today.”

One piece to not be missed is the limited-edition NuAge Mega Tartan shoe, which combines performance needed to battle the always-unpredictable Scottish golf elements (waterproof multi-layer upper, NuAge foam cushioning, durable outsole) with an exclusive St. Andrews tartan print.

The TravisMathew NuAge Mega Tartan shoe includes a St. Andrews tartan print. | Courtesy of TravisMathew

The full collection is available May 1 at TravisMathew.com and the TravisMathew store at St Andrews Links.

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