Hideki Matsuyama Hilariously Hits Range Balls After Presumably Missing PGA Championship Cut
Hideki Matsuyama likely just missed his first cut at a major since the 2019 British Open on Friday as his 3-over score wasn't strong enough for him to advance to the weekend at the 2025 PGA Championship.
So, how did Matsuyama blow off steam? By hitting up the driving range.
Even though Matsuyama didn’t really need to hit balls at the driving range since his weekend was over by missing the cut, the 2021 Masters champion decided to crush some golf balls full Bryson DeChambeau-style.
Fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing as people began posting videos of Matsuyama at the range. He was swinging much harder than golf fans are used to seeing him hit.
Hopefully this range session was exactly what Matsuyama needed to feel a bit better after his 2-over second round.
Matsuyama will have the opportunity to start a new streak of making major cuts at next month's U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.