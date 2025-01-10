Hideki Matsuyama Horrified to See His Driver Flying Into the Crowd After a Tee Shot
Hideki Matsuyama finished the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii three-under, which was good enough for a 17-way tie for 26th place. Matsuyama had a pretty eventful round considering he only carded one bogey.
At one point he hit an improbable, incredible and completely unintentional shot between two palm trees. Not to mention the time he lost his club in the gallery.
Teeing off on the ninth hole, Matsuyama lost the grip on his club and it went flying. He then did something equally rare for a golfer to do on a course—run. Luckily, no patrons were hurt in the filming of this video.
Considering the horrified reaction to the tee shot, you might be surprised to learn that Matsuyama actually birdied this hole, which goes to show that it doesn't matter what your swing looks like as long as you make solid contact. And while holding a pose looks cool, it doesn't ensure the ball lands in the fairway.