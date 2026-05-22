How LIV Golf Is Reportedly Planning to Stay Afloat and Attract Investors

Despite financial uncertainty beyond 2026, LIV Golf is mapping out a plan for the future.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund, LIV’s bankroller, announced it would divest from the circuit after this season. However, CNBC reports that LIV CEO Scott O’Neil will take the league’s updated business plan and investor pitch on the road this week in hopes of keeping the tour alive.

The league is seeking $250 million to $350 million in financial backing. Axios reports that with those potential funds, LIV aims to be profitable within two years. If LIV raises less than the desired amount, though, it could attempt to stay afloat through team values and a new media rights deal.

“We have to create a plan that’s a business plan—a business that works from a business standpoint, from a profit and loss standpoint,” O’Neil said at LIV Golf Virginia two weeks ago. “We are well on our way to that.”

If LIV is able to hold a 2027 season, it eyes a 10-tournament international schedule with a focus on its most successful and attended events, such as South Africa and Australia.

Also, according to Bloomberg, LIV has explored filing for bankruptcy in the U.S. if it fails to find a new investor. The league has entities based in the U.S., England and the island of Jersey. But filing for Chapter 11 in the U.S. “prevents creditors in other jurisdictions from seizing assets or enforcing judgments against the bankrupt company,” Bloomberg states.

With the future of LIV uncertain, there have been several reports that LIV players are exploring potential pathways back to the PGA Tour or DP World Tour.

Earlier this year, Brooks Koepka left LIV Golf and returned to the PGA Tour with several stipulations under a newly created Returning Member Program. Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith were extended the same olive branch, but declined the one-time offer and remained with LIV.

Rahm, one of LIV’s biggest names, defected to the league in December 2023, signing for an estimated $300 million over multiple years. It’s unclear what he, or others, would do if the league folds in the middle of his contract. However, he’s hopeful O’Neil’s plan works.

"I think captains and team owners and players that are involved in the league need to, in essence, have a large majority to agree for it to work," Rahm said at last week’s PGA Championship. "I do believe that for the business plan to change, whatever they come up with, there will need to be some concessions on their part."

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