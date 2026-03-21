Joel Dahmen Turns Whirlwind, Humbling Week Into Making the Valspar Championship Cut

Joel Dahmen will receive some funds in his bank account—not always a guarantee on the PGA Tour—after a chaotic few days.

Let’s rewind a week. The 38-year-old missed his second consecutive cut at the Players Championship after a pair of top 10s earlier in the season got him into the field at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass, as he only holds conditional status on Tour this year.

He wasn’t in this week’s Valspar Championship, however. So he and his family drove from Jacksonville to Tampa, where he’d attempt to Monday qualify. And the experience of getting there resembled one more for an average Joe than that of a professional golfer.

“I had a 9:30 [a.m.] tee time [Monday] and it was about an hour away and we didn’t have another car,” Dahmen said. “So I didn’t have time to grab another one. So it was just Uber was the best option and yeah, so it’s a lot different from the steak and wine and [The Players Championship].”

Things didn’t go according to plan, though. Dahmen, the world’s 167th-ranked player, shot a 3-over 75 and missed a spot in the Valspar field by nine strokes.

"The game humbles you quickly but also can recenter you and ground you," Dahmen said.

But he’d get the call he was hoping for a day later, when Max Greyserman withdrew. And Dahmen is taking advantage of his opportunity, making the Valspar cut on the number after a second-round 70.

Still, he and his family were thrown into a tizzy when he earned a spot in the field, not that he’d trade it away.

Monday ➡️ take an Uber to the @ValsparChamp Monday qualifier (miss by nine)



Tuesday ➡️ Earn Valspar spot as an alternate



Friday ➡️ Make the cut and earn a weekend tee time



The life of a PGA TOUR conditional member, featuring @Joel_Dahmen ⬇️ https://t.co/LQrYGfl7R7 pic.twitter.com/9WzJtGL7Om — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 20, 2026

“I knew it was what [the call] was going to be about,” Dahmen said. “And kind of a deep breath and you can settle in and recenter. We didn’t get a house for the entire week so we had to move houses Wednesday morning to a place by the golf course because if I didn't get in we were going to go down to the beach and hang out for a few days with the family which also would have been great but I would much rather be here and have a weekend tee time.”

Oh, and he received a courtesy car on Wednesday.

Shooting 1 over in his first round, Dahmen needed to bounce back on Friday to avoid missing the cut. He shot even on the front in Round 2 before a bogey par-4 2nd (he started on the back nine). He would rally, though, with a birdie on the par-3 4th, hitting his tee shot to six feet, and the par-4 7th, sinking a 9-foot putt.

“If you don’t make cuts you don't get points, right?” Dahmen said, “So off to a pretty good start on that end.”

Dahmen finished last year No. 122 in the FedEx Cup standings, with only the top 100 earning full status for the following season. Now, getting into tournaments is an uphill battle. As of now, he isn’t in the field for next week’s Houston Open or the ensuing Valero Texas Open. He’s also not playing the Masters or the RBC Heritage, a signature event, the following week. So, after the Valspar, it’ll likely be a long layoff.

Still, despite taking Ubers and sweating out cut lines with limited playing opportunities, he’s grateful for his current situation.

“Look, life on the PGA Tour is amazing,” Dahmen said. “Wouldn’t trade it for anything, but also people probably don’t see behind the scenes as much.”