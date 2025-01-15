John Daly Has Emergency Hand Surgery, Hopes to 'Be Back Playing in No Time'
John Daly won’t be gripping it and ripping it for a little while.
The 58-year-old underwent hand surgery this week, sharing the news from his hospital bed.
“Emergency hand surgery… thankful (it) went great and Doc McClimans for taking care of me,” Daly wrote on social media. “Be back playing in no time!”
Last year, Daly made 16 starts on the PGA Tour Champions, with zero top-10s and one top-25. He played the PNC Championship with his son in late December and placed T8 (they won the event in 2021).
Off the course, it’s been a turbulent year for Daly.
In October, Daly lost his Clearwater, Fla., home in Hurricane Helene.
“I’m just glad everyone is healthy, that’s the main thing,” Daly told PGATour.com. “You live in Florida, you have to understand that’s going to happen, but not like this. I didn’t think it would be this bad.”
In 2020, Daly was diagnosed with bladder cancer which is currently benign, though the five-time PGA Tour winner has said it could return.
Daly is a two-time major champion, winning the 1991 PGA Championship as the ninth alternate and then the 1995 British Open at St. Andrews. His lone PGA Tour Champions victory came at the 2017 Insperity Invitational.